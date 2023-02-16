Mendota man held without bail for allegedly striking woman, 3 officers

A Mendota man was ordered held without bond Thursday after he allegedly kicked a woman in her 70s and then kicked or scratched three police officers as they tried to take him into custody.
Anil D. Bhate, 43, faces up to seven years in prison if convicted in La Salle County Circuit Court of any of three counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, a Class 2 felony. He also is charged with felony domestic battery, carrying one to three years.
Bhate was charged at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday after Mendota police responded to a domestic dispute in the 1700 block of Hillcrest Court. There, Bhate is alleged to have kicked a 72-year-old woman, prompting a bystander to call the police.
Prosecutors filed the felony counts Thursday after reviewing the events that ensued.
Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Matt Kidder said in open court Bhate was found hiding in a basement closet and refused to cooperate with any of the responding officers’ instructions. Bhate allegedly kicked on officer in the groin, kicked a second in the thigh and then scratched a third in the face.
Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan agreed to an indefinite no-bail hold after learning Bhate was on probation after pleading guilty last fall to striking yet another officer and kicking the same elderly victim during an August domestic incident. As part of the resulting plea, Bhate was under court order to not live at the Mendota residence in question.
Domestic battery suspects are subject to risk assessments and Kidder said Bhate was found to be “extremely high risk” at his last evaluation. Bhate also failed, Kidder said, to meet with his probation officer.
Bhate, who indicated he would seek private counsel, will next appear March 2 before La Salle County Circuit Judge Cynthia M. Raccuglia.