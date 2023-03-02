5 things to do in the Illinois Valley: Music, theater highlight one of winter’s last weekends

1 - Uptown to host The Wildwoods: The Wildwoods will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Uptown Grill, 601 First St., La Salle. Doors open at 6:30. The Wildwoods are a folk Americana trio based in Lincoln, Nebraska. Comprised of husband and wife team Noah (guitar) and Chloe Gose (violin), as well as Andrew Vaggalis (bass), The Wildwoods draw inspiration from a wide range of influences including the styles of Watchhouse, The Decemberists, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Peter, Paul, & Mary, Nickel Creek, Joni Mitchell and Gregory Alan Isakov. Tickets are $20. Go to Eventbrite for more information.

2 - Starved Rock impersonator: Travel back in time with actor Kevin Stonerock as he portrays a 17th century fur trader 1 p.m. Sunday, at the Starved Rock Visitor Center. He will take the audience on a journey through a year in the fur trade in the mid-1700s. The event is free thanks to funding from the Starved Rock Foundation, but donations are welcome. Call 815-667-4726 for more information.

3 - Stage 212 workshop: The theater, 700 First St., La Salle is offering audition preparation workshops for children in kindergarten through fourth grade and adults 18 and older from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Participants will learn the process of auditioning for plays and musicals in a low-risk environment. Children will be instructed by Serena Rogers. Adults will be instructed by Ellen Marincic. The cost for the workshops is $10 a person. Space is limited, and registration is required. Registration and more information are available online at www.stage212.org.

4 - Adult prom: Hornbaker Gardens, 22937 County Road 1140 North, Princeton, will host an adult prom 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday for adults 21 or older. The formal evening includes dinner, drinks and dancing. Proceeds will be used to support the teachers and students in Princeton Public Schools for academic needs and continuing education. A cocktail hour will feature signature drinks and charcuterie by Graze. A buffet style dinner also will be catered by Cafe Grace. A DJ will provide music and a king and queen will be crowned. There also will be desserts served. Tickets are $75. Go to https://www.facebook.com/ppsf.gives for more information.

5 - Harbor stories featuring Michael McDermott: Singer-songwriter McDermott will perform with fiddle player Heather Horton 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Red Dog Grill, 411 Great Loop East, Ottawa. The acoustic show is part of the Harbor Stories series. Doors open at 5 p.m. Dinner is served from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and it is not included in the ticket price. The show begins at 6:30. For more information, call 815-433-5000 or go to https://www.facebook.com/RedDogGrill

