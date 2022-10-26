La Salle County grand jury returns Oct. 25 indictments

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments: Joseph Porter, 24, of Chicago (two counts of forgery); Megan Vickrey, 26, of Mendota (forgery); Jasmine Leigh, 31, of Merrero, Louisiana (retail theft); Dantrayl Andrews, 24, of Aurora (two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance); Darren Riss, 46, of Kangley (unlawful delivery of meth); Alberto Campos, 27, of Mendota (unlawful delivery of a controlled substance); Todd Moore, 57, of La Salle (aggravated battery); Troy Baker, 51, of Streator (driving while revoked); Justin Hash, 40, of Hennepin (unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver); Nathan Rossiter, 35, of Marseilles (two counts of aggravated DUI); Patrick Phalen, 51, of Ottawa (driving while revoked); Kristina Clark, 43, of Ottawa (two counts of aggravated DUI); Bryan Page, 40, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver); Jeremie Work, 34, of Ottawa (threatening a public official); Glen Johnson, 37, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; driving while revoked); Julie Hughes, 39, of Marseilles (two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Kayla Konen, 25, of Sandwich (obstructing justice); Patrick Hoyle, 42, of Sandwich (domestic battery); Aaron Hamrick, 42, of Mendota (unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver); Jesse Riebe, 37, of Ottawa (two counts of criminal sexual assault); Nathan Broyles, 41, of Streator (unlawful possession of meth).