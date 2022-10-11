October 10, 2022
The Times Area Roundup: Seneca’s Evelyn O’Connor, Austin Aldridge top locals at Amboy Columbus Day Invite

By Shaw Local News Network
At the Amboy Columbus Day Invitational held Monday at Shady Oaks Country Club, Aurora Central Catholic (67 team points) won the boys team title and Iroquois West’s Bryson Grant (15:22.30) won the individual boys title, while on the girls side it was Aurora Rosary (78) and Monticello’s Mabry Bruhn (17:35.60).

Amongst the regional boys, Seneca’s Austin Aldridge (12th, 16:40.60), Mendota’s Anthony Kelson (13th, 16:41.50), Amboy’s Kyler McNinch (15th, 16:45.40), Bureau Valley’s Elijah House (16th, 16:47.70) and Fieldcrest’s Caleb Krischel (31st, 17:25.10) scored top-35 finishes.  Amboy (255) tied for ninth, Bureau Valley (290) was 11th and Seneca (314) finished 12th.

In the girls event, Seneca’s Evelyn O’Connor (5th, 18:35.90) and Seneca’s Gracie Steffes (32nd, 20:53.60) were the region’s only runners in the top 50. Seneca (228 team points) placed seventh as a team, Fieldcrest (432) was 17th led by Clare Phillips (53rd, 21:51.80) and Marquette (522) was 21st paced by Maggie Jewett (57th, 21:58.50).