Local Sports Digest: Shepherd, Wallace soccer continue their winning ways

Wallace soccer moves to 6-2
The Wallace soccer club won 3-1 over Cross Lutheran. Grant Muenchow, Brogan Cantlin and Jake Torres all had goalsm while Logan Cottingham and Gabe Marini combined for 10 saves in goal.
Shepherd soccer starts 7-0
The Shepherd soccer team started the season 7-0, with recent wins including a 4-2 triumph over Minooka (Aleixo Fernandez two goals, Nevan Holloway and Luca Fernandez one goal apiece, Landry Brenbarger winning goalie) and 9-2 over Sandwich (Maddox Mathews, Leo Carrizo-England and Holloway two goals each, Nathan Underhill, Luca Fernandez and Aleixo Fernandez one goal apiece).
WJHS baseball 8-6-1 to finish regular season
The Woodland Junior High baseball team topped Flanagan 15-11 (Brezdyn Simons four hits, four runs; Noah Lopez two hits; Cade Vickers two runs scored); defeated Serena 10-8 (Brayden Matsko five Ks pitching, two hits offensively; Parker Hopkins two Ks; Simons two hits, four runs; Lopez two hits); 10-runned Flanagan 14-4 (Simons seven Ks in pitching win, three runs; Matsko three hits and three RBIs; Vickers two runs; Jack Starkey two hits; Owen DeMoss RBI); bested Milton Pope 12-0 (Matsko three hits; Anthony Perrotta hit, RBI; Lopez five Ks over four shutout innings; John Starkey RBI); lost 9-1 to Wallace (Simons lone run scored); and fell to Lexington 6-2 (Hopkins, Matsko two hits each).
Woodland softball wins regional opener
The Woodland Junior High softball team edged Lexington 2-1 in its IESA regional opener. Jaelyn Moritz (12 Ks) pitched the win, while Grace Longmire drove in Moritz and Emma Palaschak with the tying and winning runs.
Streator Youth Soccer Weeks 3 and 4
Here are Streator Youth Soccer results for Weeks 3 and 4, with standout players (as provided by coaches) in parentheses:
U15
Virago 4, Hatzer & Son 0
Elite Luxury Bus 7, More on Main 2
Elite Luxury Bus 5, Hatzer & Son 0
Virago 4, More on Main 2
U12
Jerry’s 3, Sunbelt 0: standouts — Adrian Fowler, Mathew Patten, Kesleigh Carter, Arayah Durbin
Bill Walsh 7, Legends 0: standouts — Penelope Biros, Cade Wright
Vactor 7, Frank’s Pet Shop 2: standouts — Amyla Urbanec, Makenna Davies, Lillian Evers, Marleigh Holocker
Vactor 6, Legends 3: standouts — Jacob Dippel, Payton Plymire, Hattie Kaschak, Lane Hartenbower
Bill Walsh 5, Sunbelt 1: standouts — Eli Pennell, Hayden Flori
Jerry’s 8, Frank’s Pet Shop 2: standouts — Frank Ligori, Alyssa Thomas, Aalryah Durbin, Isaiah Dalton
U10
Feken Trucking 3, State Farm 2: standouts — Josie Campbell, Madilynn Thorp, Liam Doty, Brynlee Bedeker
The Eastwood 4, S&M Concrete 0: standouts — Izzy Hill, Zadie Eplin, Alexandria Pedelty, Owen Basina
Joe’s Stationhouse 1, Eplin Home Improvement 1: standouts — Cutler Zavada
Broadway 3, Chipper’s 1: standouts — Maddex Lansford, Jaxson Simmons, Jaxton Anderson, Rylee Reel
State Farm 6, Broadway 2: standouts — August Campbell, Reece Handzus, Dominic Cherveny
Joe’s Stationhouse 3, S&M Concrete 0: standouts — Zadie Eplin, Erin Christie, Rayland Rivers, Urijah Zavada
The Eastwood 3, Eplin Home Improvement 2: standouts — Kash Weibel, Chaislie Scassiferro
Feken Trucking 3, Chipper’s 0: standouts — Rylee Reel, Brooklyn Schwann, David Eichorn, Liam Doty
U8
TNT Lawns 6, SHS Soccer 3: standouts — Jayce Dimmig, Andrew Seaton, Zayne McStoots, Aria Pinney
Louie’s Lawns 5, First State 0: standouts — Eliza Renken, Leonardo Macias, Kaleb Meier, Beau Ondrey
Lion’s Club 2, Jake’s Landscaping 1: standouts — Jacob Ostring, Dominic Arevalo, Wyall Fritts
SOCU 3, Gavin’s Lawns 1: standouts — Mia Hasche, Brayden Rhynes, Coleman Hanafin
Lori’s Mailbox 6, Squeakers 0: standouts — Jenesis Garcia, Rhett Limberg, Ryker Ferguson, Chelsie Zaragoza
Gavin’s Lawns 3, Lion’s Club 0: standouts — Onyx Carillo, Mia Hasche, Vivian Fluech, Paige Clark
SHS Soccer 3, Lori’s Malbox 0: standouts — Elliot Masley, Colson Jones, Jenesis Garcia, Henry Reel
Louie’s Lawns 3, SOCU 1: standouts — Rylan Hamilton, Piper Holofchak, Natalie Hewitt, Finleigh Kaschak
TNT Lawns 4, First State 1: standouts — Jayce Handzus, Grace Tkach, Remmington Ferguson, Emmanuel Flores
Squeakers 5, Jake’s Landscaping 3: standouts — Madelyn Sass, Brooke Sass, Oliver Biros, Dylan Brown