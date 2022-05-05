Area Roundup: Kaneland softball tops Ottawa in battle of state-ranked squads

In a battle of Illinois Softball Coaches Association state-ranked Class 3A teams, No. 4 Kaneland scored a run in the top of the seventh inning to slip by No. 9 Ottawa, 4-3, in an Interstate 8 Conference contest Wednesday at King Field.
Ottawa (14-6, 7-3 I-8) scored twice in the first inning as Hailey Larsen doubled, McKenzie Oslanzi walked, and both scored on a single by Maura Condon, Kaneland (14-5, 9-0) scored three times in the third, but the Pirates tied the game in the fifth on an error and a trio of wild pitches.
Oslanzi took the complete-game loss after allowing eight hits, one earned run, two walks with 12 strikeouts.
Newark 12, Earlville 1 (5 inn.): At Earlville, Taylor Kruser pitched a two-hitter, striking out 11 and walking one as the Norsemen picked up another Little Ten Conference victory.
At the plate, Bre Dixon rapped three hits, one a double, and drove in three runs, while Danica Peshia added a single, double and two RBIs in the win. Kruser helped herself with two hits and two RBIs, while Peyton Wohead and Kodi Rizzo contributed a pair of hits each.
For Earlville (6-9, 3-5), Brooklynn Guelde took the loss, despite hits in support from Madyson Olson and Hailey Kuter.
Seneca 16, Lowpoint-Washburn 0; Seneca 10, Lowpoint-Washburn 0: At Lowpoint, the Irish fired a pair of no-hitters to sweep the Tri-County Conference doubleheader.
Game 1 was scoreless after the two innings before the Irish exploded for seven runs in the third and nine in the fourth to end the no-hitter for winning pitcher Taya Rowe (W, 9-1, 8 K, 0 BB). Sam Vandevelde (2B, HR, 2 RBI), Madi Mino (3 RBI), Neely Hougas (2B, 2 RBI) and Callee Bauer (RBI) each smacked two hits in the win.
Game 2 was another no-no, this one by Alyssa Zellers (W, 7-4, 8 K, 1 BB), backed by Mino (RBI) with two hits, Vandevelde (2B, 2 RBI) and Allie Arwood (2B, 2 RBI) at the plate for Seneca (16-5, 10-1 TCC).
Sandwich 7, Plano 1: At Plano, the Indians broke open a 1-0 game with four runs in the fourth inning, then rode a two-hitter by Aubrey Cyr for the Interstate 8 win.
Allison Olson collected three hits and drove in four runs on the day to lead the offense, which totaled 12 hits. Breanna Sexton (RBI) and Alexis Sexton each chipped in two hits for the winners.
BASEBALL
Streator 6, Herscher 1: At Herscher, a home run by Sean McGurk sparked a clinching three-run fifth inning for the Bulldogs.
Parker Phillis got the win with a distance performance, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out 10. He was backed by 14 hits, three of them from Adam Williamson, two from Phillis and Cole Martin and a double from Nolan Barr.
Seneca 2, Roanoke-Benson 1: At Roanoke, Matt Cruise fired a two-hitter, allowing no earned runs and three walks while striking out 11 to pace the Irish win.
Seneca managed only six hits of their own, all singles, with Paxton Giertz notching a run scored and an RBI and Noah Quigley one run scored.
Newark 14, Earlville 1: At Earlville, Lucas Pasakarnis slammed a double and two singles and drove in four runs for the Norsemen, who clubbed 13 hits and stole 13 bases. Landon Begovac, Zach Carlson and Caden Wheeler (2B) also had two hits each in the win.
Bryar Keller (3.2 IP, 8 ER, 9 H, 4 K) took the loss for the Red Raiders, with Clay Phillip in relief. Jeremy Weymouth had a double and Ryan Browder a single for the only two hits allowed by Newark’s winning pitcher Mitch Kruser (8 K, 1 ER) and reliever Cole Reibel.
Kaneland 13, Sandwich 3 (6 inn.): At Sandwich, the Knights scored at least one run in each other the innings by tagging six hits and taking advantage of five Indians errors.
Austin Marks (2B, RBI) and Hunter Pavia (RBI) each had two of the Indians seven hits in support of five SHS pitchers who hurled one inning apiece, combining for nine earned runs, three strikeouts and 12 walks.
Fieldcrest 7, Tri-Valley 6: At Wenona. the Knights scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, capped by a walk-off RBI single by Carter Stimpert, to rally for a Heart of Illinois Conference victory Tuesday in Wenona.
Tommy Luckey drove in a run and scored twice for Fieldcrest (6-9, 5-5 HOIC), while Nathan Buchanan was the winning pitcher in relief, allowing two runs (two earned) on four hits in two innings.
BOYS TENNIS
Mendota 3, Streator 2: At Streator, the Bulldogs took both singles matches with Davey Rashid taking a 6-0, 6-0 decision and Ryan Beck earning a 2-6, 7-5 (10-3) win.
However, the Trojans swept the doubles, defeating Brenden Christensen/Andrew Vogel 6-0, 6-0, Cooper Wahl/Quinn Baker 6-4, 4-6 (10-1) and Jack Sorensen/Brad Minick 6-0, 6-2.
GIRLS SOCCER
Kaneland 9, Hinckley-Big Rock/Somonauk 1: At Hinckley, the Knights (13-3-1) scored five times in the first half in the nonconference contest to defeat the Royals (7-3).
TRACK AND FIELD
Sandwich boys first, girls second at 6-team meet
At Sandwich on Tuesday, the host boys team totaled 206 points to best the field, which included Somonauk (44, 5th) and Newark 16 (6th).
Leading the way were first places from Wyatt Miller in the 800 meters (2 minutes, 07.87 seconds), Dylan Young the 110 hurdles (17.65 seconds) and high jump (1.78 meters), Josefh Hernandez 1,600 (5:21.01) and Brodie Case 200 (24.97). Also first were Simeion Harris in the long jump (5.34m), Dayton Beatty pole vault (2.9m), Brian Loss triple jump (10.31m) and Dan Reedy in the shot put (12.23m) and discus (28.87), the 4x100 relay of Case, Jaedon Thompson, Young and Harris (48.66), the 4x200 relay of Luis Baez, Case, Adam Frieders and Nate Hill (1:43.61) and the 4x400 relay of Beatty, Johnny Rizzuto, Max Cryer and Miller (3:39.83).
The Sandwich girls placed second with 113, trailing only Rosary’s 181 and just ahead of Newark with 108. Somonauk was fifth with 35.
Indians finishing first were Claire Allen in the shot put (12.04m) and discus (31.94), Joanna Rivera in the 1,600 (5:53.54) and Rivera, Alana Stahl, Erin Lissman and Molly Roberts in both the 4x400 relay (4:44.08) and 4x800 relay (11:05.16).
Ottawa boys top La Salle-Peru in dual meet
The Pirates captured titles in nine events to top the Cavaliers, 78-54. Winning events for Ottawa were Ryder Miller in the 100 (11.49) and 200 (24.04), Weston Avercamp in the 110 hurdles (19.05) and 300 hurdles (45.58), Tristan Miller in the 400 (54.71), Ethen Swords in the shot put (13.22m), Joe Ovanic in the discus (37.77m), D.J. White in the high jump (1.57m) and Nate Kaminski in the pole vault (2.90m).