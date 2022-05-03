Area Roundup: Newark holds off Serena, takes Little Ten softball catbird seat

At Serena on Monday, the host Huskers softball team fell behind 6-0 early and rallied back but couldn’t catch Illinois Softball Coaches Association-ranked Newark and lost, 6-5, in a key showdown for the top spot in the Little Ten Conference.
A four-run first inning propelled Newark (19-3-1 overall, 9-0 Little Ten), led on the day by Ryan Williams (single, home run, two RBIs), Danica Peshia (two singles, RBI), Peyton Wohead (single, double, RBI) and pitchers Kaitlyn Schofield (3 IP, 5 ER, 3 K) and Kodi Rizzo (4 IP, 0 R, 7 K).
Serena – now 14-5 on the spring and 8-1 in the LTC – received a 4-for-4 day at the plate form Katie Baker and two RBIs from Jenna Setchell in support of losing pitcher Maddie Glade (7 IP, 6 ER, 7 K).
The teams – weather permitting – will meet again Tuesday in Newark.
Hiawatha 6, Somonauk-HBR-Leland 5; Somonauk-HBR-Leland 4, Hiawatha 1: At Kirkland, the Bobcats (5-9) split a twin bill.
In the 6-5 loss, Felicity Thornton, Olivia Taylor and Maddie Schubbe each had two hits in support of losing pitcher Lily Day (4 IP, 3 ER, 4 K).
In the victory, Morgan Potter (5 IP, 1 ER, 7 K) notched the pitching win. Haley McCoy doubled for a Bobcats attack that had only four hits but took advantage of four walks and two errors.
LeRoy 11, Fieldcrest 2: At LeRoy, the visiting Knights (3-13) suffered the defeat.
Ella Goodrich had two RBIs, while Ashlyn May (triple), Kaya Buchanan and Kristyn Swartz (double) added two hits apiece for Fieldcrest in support of losing pitcher Morgan Gerdes (2 1/3 IP, 3 ER, 1 K).
Herscher 8, Streator 4: At Herscher, the visiting Bulldogs (10-11 overall, 5-5 Illinois Central Eight) scored twice in the top of the first but couldn’t hold on.
Emma Augustine was 4 for 4 with three singles, a home run and two RBIs to spearhead the Streator attack. Kadence Ondrey added a single, double and two RBIs, and Mya Zavada a single and double in support of Augustine (6 IP, 5 ER, 1 K) in the circle.
Rochelle 2, Sandwich 1: At Rochelle in I-8 play, the visiting Indians (7-8) were edged by a single run, dealing a hard-luck loss to pitcher Maggie Knepper (6 IP, 2 ER, 3 K).
Breanna Sexton singled and added a solo homer fo account for Sandwich’s lone tally. Alexis Sexton also had two hits.
BASEBALL
Sycamore 7, Ottawa 1: At Sycamore on Monday, the visiting Pirates dropped the Interstate Eight Conference series opener to slip to 12-7 overall and 6-5 in I-8 play.
Kaneland 10, Sandwich 1: At Sandwich, the host Indians allowed eight runs in the top of the first inning of an Interstate Eight Conference defeat.
Andy Golinksi singled and doubled for Sandwich. Dino Barbonente (4 2/3 IP, 6 ER, 2 K) took the pitching loss.
Streator 7, Herscher 2: At Herscher, the visiting Diamond Dogs moved to 12-7 overall and 8-2 in the Illinois Central Eight with the victory.
Sean McGurk provided a solo homer for Streator, while Brady Grabowski (two hits, two RBIs) and Adam Williamson (single, RBI) also led the offense. Christian Benning (6 IP, 1 ER, 10 K) allowed only two hits in earning the in before giving way to reliever Williamson (1 IP, 0 ER, 3 K).
LeRoy 5, Fieldcrest 1: At LeRoy, the visiting Knights (5-9) managed two hits, one from Clayton Shirley, who also scored the team’s only run.
Koltin Kearfott (5 IP, 2 ER, 6 K) was the Fieldcrest pitcher of record.
Somonauk 7, Hiawatha 5; Somonauk 5, Hiawatha 0: At Kirkland, the visiting Bobcats swept a Little Ten Conference doubleheader to improve to 14-5 overall, 7-2 in the LTC.
Leaders in the opener for Somonauk included Broc Slais (win, 3 1/3 IP, 0 ER, 4 K), Alex Krejci (two hits), Brendan Roberts (single, RBI) and Brock Zimmerman (single, RBI).
The nightcap saw Roberts (win, 3 IP, 0 R, 7 K) and Noah Brandt (2 IP, 0 R, 4 K) combine on the five-inning, no-hit shutout. Parker Wasson provided two singles and an RBI, Roberts tripled, and Brandt drove in a run of his own.
Seneca 6, Roanoke-Benson 5: At Seneca, in a game moved up because of the dire weather forecast this week, the host Irish scored all six of their runs in the opening two innings and held on for the Tri-County Conference triumph.
Austin Aldridge (4 1/3 IP, 3 ER, 4 K) pitched the win and Calvin Maierhofer (2 2.3 IP, 1 ER, 0 K) the save for Seneca. Tyler Sulzberger doubled and drove home two Seneca runs; Maierhofer tagged two singles; and Bryce Roe provided a two-bagger and an RBI.
Girls track and field
Seneca victorious at home: At Seneca, the host Irish (110.5 team points) placed first, Streator (35) was third, and Fieldcrest (4) was fifth in a five-team meet.
Event wins for Seneca came courtesy of Clara Bruno (2:29.78 in the 800-meter run), Gracie Steffes (6:09,00 in the 1,600), the 4x100 team of Anna Bruno, Faith Deering, Taylor Draves and Caitlyn O’Boyle (52.33 seconds), the 4x200 team of Draves, O’Boyle, Emma Smith and Anna Bruno (1:52.30), the 4x400 team of Ashley Alsvig, Keeli Pumphrey, Smith and Clara Bruno (4:28.82), Gabi Maxwell (8.57 meters in the shot put), Deering (41.65 in the discus), Teagan Johnson (3.13 in the pole vault) and Anna Bruno (5.06 in the long jump).
For Streator, Kaitlynn Monaghan (16:04.59 in the 3,200) and Abby Pierce (17.47 seconds in the 100 hurdles; 49.92 seconds in the 300 hurdles) ran to victory.
Boys track and field
Seneca 2nd, Streator 4th. Fieldcrest 5th: At Seneca, the host Irish (84 team points) finished runner-up to Plano (92), while Streator (30) was fourth and Fieldcrest (22) fifth in a five-school meet.
Event wins for the host Irish included Given Siegel (5.94 meters in the long jump; 1.85 in the high jump; 16.83 seconds in the 110 hurdles), Sam Churchill (282 in the pole vault), Carter Thomas (37.85 in the discus), the 4x800 relay team of Drew Danek, Connor Pabian, Sebastian Deering and Jayce Keedy (10:08.16), the 4x400 team of Colton Pumphrey, Chris Poyner, Brady Danek and Churchill (3:53.63) and Josh Doloski (28.35 seconds in the 100 wheelchair).
Streator scored event triumphs by the 4x200 (1:35.32) and 4x100 (44.97 seconds) relay teams of Cade Stevens, Collin Jeffries, Quentin Goforth and Aneefy Ford, as well as Kody Danko (52.65 seconds in the 400).
Caleb Krischel (12:47.32 in the 3,200) and Mason Steoger (4:31.51 in the 1,600) scored wins for Fieldcrest.