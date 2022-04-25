Police blotter: April 25, 2022

Joy M. Wright, 57, of Marseilles, was charged with improper use of electronic communication device at 3:26 p.m. Sunday at Norris Drive and La Salle Street in Ottawa, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
Chad M. Winnicki, 48, of Ottawa, was charged with improper use of electronic communication device at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Stevenson Road and Route 23 in Ottawa, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
Carrie A. Harcar, 53, of Streator, was charged with improper use of electronic communication device at 4:15 p.m. Sunday at N. Park St. and E. Broadway St. in Streator, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
Conor E. Shukstar, 28, of Streator, was charged with driving while suspended, possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphilia at 10:22 p.m. Sunday at 502 E. Main St. in Streator, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
Michael C. Trowbridge, 29, of Ottawa, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (disorderly conduct) Friday at Columbus Street and Dayton Road, Ottawa police said.
Patrick J. Phalen, 50, of Ottawa, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (driving while revoked) Saturday at 308 Nebraska St., Ottawa police said.
William W. Brackett, 61, of Ottawa, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (failure to report annually) Sunday at Walmart, Ottawa police said.
Jason P. Nykaza, 37, of Oglesby, was cited 12:06 a.m. Friday at West Walnut Street near North Lewis Street in Oglesby on a complaint of driving while license suspended, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
Christopher M. Johnson, 32, of La Salle, was cited 3:23 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Route 71 and Route 178 in Deer Park Township on complaints of DUI, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and disobeying a stop sign, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
