Area Roundup: Marquette baseball, Seneca softball keep unbeaten starts to season going

At Masinelli Field in Ottawa on Saturday, the host Marquette Academy baseball team swept a twin bill with Crossroads Christian, 15-0 and 11-1, to improved to a perfect 13-0 on the season.
In the 15-0 win, Tom Durdan (single, double, RBI, three runs scored), Beau Ewers (single, double, RBI), Sam Mitre (double, two RBIs), Gabe Almeda (single, two RBIs), Hayden McKenna (single, two RBIs) and Primo Pattelli (single, RBI, three runs) led the offense in support of pitchers Carson Zellers (win, 3 IP, 0 R, 6 K) and McKenna (1 IP, 0 R, 3 K), who combined on the no-hit shutout.
In the 11-1 triumph, Mitre (win, 3 IP, 0 ER, 6 K) and Julian Alexander (2 IP, 0 ER, 2 K) combined on the mound. Leading the Crusaders offense were Logan Nelson (two RBIs), Charlie Mullen (single, RBI), Aidan Thompson (two singles, RBI), Alexander (single, RBI) and Pattelli (single, two RBIs).
Streator 15, Rochelle 0 (4 inn.): At Rochelle, the Diamond Dogs (6-2) received a combined shutout from starting/winning pitcher Adam Williamson (2 IP, 0 R, 1 K) and reliever Cole Martin (2 IP, 0 R, 2 K) and scored in every inning to best the Hubs.
Brady Grabowski doubled twice and drove home three runs, while Williamson helped his own cause with a single, double and three RBIs. Both Jack Starkey (three runs, two RBIs) and Sean McGurk (two runs, two RBIs) added two hits to the Streator attack.
Washington 6, Ottawa 3; Putnam Co. 6, Ottawa 0: At a triangular hosted by Putnam County, the Pirates suffered their first two losses of the season to fall to 6-2.
Freeport 3, Sandwich 0: At Freeport, the visiting Indians were limited to two hits — singles by Hunter Pavia and Taylor Adams — in the shutout.
Adams (4 2/3 IP, 2 ER, 4 K) suffered the pitching defeat.
Seneca 11, Serena 3: At Seneca, the host Fighting Irish earned the win.
For Seneca, Calvin Maierhofer (6 IP, 3 ER, 6 K) picked up the mound win. Matt Cruise (single, double, two RBIs), Paxton Giertz (three singles, three runs), Bryce Roe (home run, three RBIs), Tyler Sulzberger (two hits) and Casey Clennon (two hits) led the attack.
Leading Serena were Leo Brennan (two hits, RBI), Tanner Faivre (two hits), Todd Smith (single, RBI) and Hudson Stafford (single, RBI) in support of losing pitcher Camden Figgins (3 IP, 3 ER, 2 K).
Girls soccer
Streator 4th at Princeton Invitational: At the Princeton Invitational, the Bulldogs fell 5-1 to the hosts in the third-place game. Joey Puetz had the lone score for Streator.
Earlier in the tournament, Streator defeated La Salle-Peru 6-5 on penalty kicks and lost 2-0 to Dixon.
“We saw the opportunity to get the minutes for some girls,” Streator coach J.T. Huey said. “It was a good battle. We knew we were going to come in third or fourth place, so we were really trying to save our line for next week when we start conference. We don’t want to add any injuries.
“All the girls that we had got in good, solid minutes and good experience.”
Ottawa 3, Coal City 1: At Ottawa, the host Pirates improved to 3-1 on the season with the victory.
Softball
WFC 6, Clifton Central 0: At Clifton Central on Saturday evening, the visiting Warriors (7-3) rode a four-hit, complete-game shutout courtesy of Shae Simons (7 IP, 0 R, 15 K) and three-hit, two-double, one-RBI days from Cheyenne Burns and Ella Sibert to the victory under the lights.
Simons helped herself with two runs batted in. Olivia Chismarick added a double, triple and an RBI of her own, with Ella Derossett tripling.
Seneca 1st, Serena 2nd, Fieldcrest 3rd at Irish Invite: At the Seneca Irish Invitational, champion Seneca posted a 2-0 record, runner-up Serena and third-place Fieldcrest were both 1-1, and Hall went 0-2.
Seneca (7-0 on the season) topped Serena 10-8 in the title game, rallying with five runs in the sixth inning. Taya Roe (double, home run, RBI), Zoe Hougas (two doubles, 2 RBIs), Sam Vandevelde (two doubles, single, RBI) and Maddy Klicker (single, double, three RBIs) led the attack in support of winning pitcher Roe (7 IP, 5 ER, 6 K). For Serena (3-4), RayElle Brennan (two doubles, two singles, three runs), Katie Baker (three singles, two RBIs), Jenna Setchell (two singles, RBI) and Makayla McNally (triple, three RBIs) led the offense in support of losing pitcher Maddie Glade (6 IP, 5 ER, 5 K).
In Fieldcrest’s 13-0 win over Hall for third, Kylee Cook (5 IP, 0 R, 8 K) pitched the win and helped her own cause going 3 for 3 with a triple and five RBIs. Cook was backed by the bats of Ella Goodrich (three hits, three RBIs), Kaya Buchanan (three hits), Kristyn Swartz (4 for 4) and Keara Barisch (two hits, three RBIs).
In the opening round: Serena beat Hall 4-2 led by Glade (6 IP, 2 ER, 9 K), Baker (home run, three RBIs) and Lanee Cole (two singles); while Seneca edged Fieldcrest 3-1 with the Irish led by Alyssa Zellers (7 IP, 1 ER, 5 K; triple, RBI), Hougas (two triples, single) and Maddy Klicker (triple, RBI), while the Knights were led by Swartz (single, RBI) and Cook (6 IP, 2 ER, 7 K).
Newark 6, Geneseo 5 (8 inn.); Geneseo 10, Newark 9: At Geneseo, the Norsemen (11-2) earned the split.
Newark won the opener in extra innings, with Bre Dixon tagging two home runs and driving home a pair. Kailey Wohead singled, homered and also had two RBIs, with Kodi Rizzo homering as well and earning the pitching win (3 2/3 IP, 0 R, 4 K) in relief of Kaitlyn Schofield (4 1/3 IP, 4 ER, 5 K).
Newark led most of the second game before falling. Danica Peshia was 3 for 3 with a homer, Rizzo doubled and homered with five RBIs, and Ryan Williams drove home three runs in support of Dorothy Wood (6 IP, 2 ER, 1 K).
Sandwich 12, St. Francis 1: At Wheaton, the visiting Indians were the victors led by Maggie Knepper’s two-ht, four-RBI performance at the plate and win in the circle (7 IP, 1 ER, 7 K).
Emily Gomez and Allison Olson both contributed two hits and an RBI for Sandwich, with Brianna Sexton tripling and knocking home a run.