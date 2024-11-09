Air Force veteran works for causes that help vets, students

Tom Lynch of Hinsdale, pictured at Downers Grove American Legion Post 80, served in the Air Force and was part of security guarding missile bases. (Sandy Bressner)

In the early 1980s, while the world was in the midst of a shift in the traditional methods of war and military strategy because of the development of nuclear weapons, Hinsdale’s Tom Lynch joined the U.S. Air Force.

Since both his father and uncles served, Lynch followed a long family tradition of joining the military.

Now retired, Lynch spends a great deal of time volunteering for causes that influence both students and other veterans.

Lynch served in the Air Force for five years and credits his military experience and training with providing him more opportunities later in life.

Upon completing basic training, Lynch joined a military security squadron that led him to a career guarding nuclear weapons and facilities.

For part of that time, Lynch was stationed on a military base in the United Kingdom, where he guarded Air Force aircraft including the General Dynamics F-111 Aardvark, a retired supersonic, medium-range, multirole aircraft, and other electronic countermeasure planes that are designed to prevent radar detection or override radio transmissions.

Coming back to the states, Lynch joined a mobile fire team in a missile field, working at what today is known as the Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station in Colorado Springs, Colorado, which is home to the North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command headquarters at Peterson Space Force Base.

“Very few people get the opportunity to work at Cheyenne Mountain,” Lynch said.

During Lynch’s time there, he guarded aircraft, missiles and a missile field. A couple of times, Lynch came across random individuals who got a little too close to the complex – without actually accessing the site – and they had to be turned over to state police.

After leaving the service, Lynch worked in the security field for a brief period and worked at the McCook Fire Department until he retired.

In retirement, he serves at the American Legion district level – it includes Kane, McHenry, DuPage and Will countries – including a stint as the 11th District commander.

“The more you do, the more you help the veterans, especially at the district level, the more you can make a difference,” he said.

He said the American Legion was instrumental in creating the Post-9/11 Veterans Education Assistance Act.

The act, which was signed into legislation in 2008, provides more opportunities for veterans and their families to receive educational assistance.

“Now, GI benefits can be passed along to a spouse or children,” Lynch said.

The American Legion fought for benefits for Navy veterans who suffered health problems associated with exposure to the toxic herbicide Agent Orange, he said.

Lynch said the American Legion also is working to help veterans who were exposed to toxic substances at burn pits during their service.

For the last 10 years, Lynch said he has supported the American Legion’s Boys State and Girls State Program.

High school juniors are selected to attend the program, which teaches aspects of government including “electing” students as senators, organizing committees and hearing and voting on bills.

The program is great for college applications, Lynch said.

“Especially those interested in going to one of the military academies,” he said. “It is fun to talk to the kids before they go and after they come back to see how they change.”

On Tuesdays, he typically heads to Downers Grove American Legion Post 80 to help run its weekly bingo event.

Lynch also helps with the Gift to the Yanks program, which distributes gifts to veterans who are patients at veterans hospitals or residents of nursing homes.

“The program used to be nationwide. Now it is just in Illinois and Ohio,” he said.