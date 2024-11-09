Veterans are uniquely qualified for roles in law enforcement

Thank you, veterans. Your unique perspective and skills bring invaluable contributions to law enforcement.

Many law enforcement agencies nationwide actively recruit veterans, recognizing their potential as effective police officers. In this column, I’ll highlight why military veterans, with their distinct experiences and attributes, make exceptional members of law enforcement.

This is not just a global perspective but a local one involving small police agencies such as Riverside, where I served as the police chief. Throughout my career in Riverside, I had the honor of working alongside many veterans who brought their unique skills and experiences to the police department, and some continue to do so.

As you can imagine, military veterans are well-suited for law enforcement roles because they possess skills and traits that are crucial in this field. These valuable attributes include discipline, integrity, responsibility, teamwork, experience dealing with demanding situations, strong work ethic, tactical training and understanding of the chain of command.

After serving in the military, most veterans transition seamlessly into law enforcement with few problems attending the police academy. While the transition may seem daunting, the police academy program is designed to prepare veterans for the challenges of law enforcement, and veterans typically excel in this environment.

Typically, the police academy program can be anywhere from four to six months and sometimes longer. Cadets experience exactly what military veterans go through in basic training except for studying local ordinances and laws specific to the state where the officer will serve.

The structure of the police force is like that of the military, as both emphasize the importance of decision-making skills and punctuality.

Law enforcement agencies may recognize the value of military experience by offering incentives such as streamlined applications, preference points on exams and service credit toward retirement. The most common incentive a law enforcement agency offers is preference points on entrance exam scores. For example, Illinois requires that military preference points be given to vets who qualify. Typically, between one and five points are added to an applicant’s overall military service score when a veteran receives an honorary discharge.

There undoubtedly are some police administrators throughout the country who may have preconceived notions or believe that combat veterans may be a liability to their agency. I believe that is false. After 37 years of law enforcement experience, I can share some of my insights into why military veterans are excellent candidates for police agencies, and why their attributes lead to success in all areas of law enforcement.

• Being team players. Military veterans are excellent team players, which is essential to success in police work. But their skills go beyond teamwork. They bring diverse talents and experiences, from combat tactics to leadership strategies, that significantly can benefit a police force. Military veterans are trained to contribute to a team so the team can achieve the highest level of capability. They learn that they must count on a team to endure. In the law enforcement profession, working as a team player with other police officers and following orders from supervisors are crucial factors for professional success.

• Communication skills. From boot camp to exiting the military, service members are taught to communicate confidently and concisely. Any reasonable police officer on the beat can speak clearly and assertively, among other character strengths.

• Maturity. Service members typically enter the military at an early age, many of them at the age of 18. They are taught to be leaders at every rank. By 21, they may lead a squad or hold a high-skilled position within their unit. Military veterans often will be the quiet professionals on the team, never complaining and constantly pushing forward.

• Stress managers. The veteran you may be hiring, whether with or without combat experience, has been exposed to stress with expectations of success and nothing less. It is my experience that military veterans will not crack under pressure because they were trained to perform under pressure.

I do not believe that military veterans are better police candidates than college graduates, nor do I think college graduates are more qualified than military veterans. I can assure you that, all things being equal, military veterans may be great law enforcement candidates for their ability to function as part of the team, communicate, police with maturity and perform under stress. These men and women of the armed forces will provide an outstanding balance to the college-educated recruits. Together, they will make great future leaders within the law enforcement profession, inspiring us all with their potential.

I have the highest respect for our military members, current and past, who serve in law enforcement. Your service to our country and your service to the communities where you police only enhance our profession. You have my unwavering appreciation and respect. Thank you for all you do to keep us safe.