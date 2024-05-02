Westmont cop grateful for numerous opportunities over 16-year career

Westmont Police Detective Sergeant Rolando Padilla was named Police Department Employee of the Year in January. (Sandy Bressner)

After serving in Iraq as a military police officer with the Illinois Army National Guard, Detective Rolando Padilla came home and for a couple of years continued to work with the National Guard as a recruiter.

However, he kept gravitating back to a career in law enforcement.

Deciding to apply to the Westmont Police Department, Padilla earned a spot and now has been with the force for almost 16 years.

“I am glad I made a decision to seek it out,” Padilla said.

Earlier this year, Padilla was honored with the annual Westmont Police Department Employee of the Year Award for his numerous contributions to the force.

Padilla started as a patrol officer and during his career has transitioned into roles including range officer, field training officer, defensive tactics instructor and taser instructor thanks in part to his military experience and training.

“I have had a lot of opportunities to do a lot of different things and I am very grateful for that,” he said.

After about six years with the force, Padilla became a general case detective. After a promotion to sergeant, Padilla became a patrol supervisor. In 2023, he was chosen to lead the investigations division for the Westmont Police Department.

In this role, Padilla said: “You never know what kind of call you are going to get and you don’t know where it is going to take you. There are a lot of moving pieces and unknowns that we have to sift through and be ready for.”

Padilla credits the support of his wife and three sons for “enabling me to do my job” and for understanding that “dad has a different kind of job.”

“If I have to get up in the middle of the night or even in the middle of dinner, they understand,” he said.

Even with the sacrifices, Padilla said: “Law enforcement can be one of the most rewarding careers. However, it can also take its toll.”

Future law enforcement officers should have a “really good support system in place” and know that it is OK to talk about things and ask for help, he said.

“It really is about balance,” Padilla said.

Westmont Deputy Chief of Operations Stephen Thompson has worked with Padilla for about 15 years.

“I immediately recognized the skill set he had as a police officer,” Thompson said. “As a former military guy, Padilla has a calmness about him. He knows what stressful situations are about and nothing phases him.”

He said Padilla’s skill set will grow within the department.

“I knew right away he was going to go somewhere,” Thompson said. “He is an excellent investigator. He is a people person.”

Padilla knows when to be empathetic and also when to be stern depending on the situation, Thompson said.

Thompson, who is a few years older than Padilla, said he looks to his colleague to lead the department after he retires.

“I look to him as someone who will be here as I leave and know that we are going to be in good hands,” Thompson said.