Baseball notes: Two-way star Jaden Fauske a driving force behind Nazareth’s unbeaten start, drive to repeat state title

Jaden Fauske has an eye-catching game.
The Nazareth sophomore is already entreched among the elite players in the state.
Before he ever suited up for Nazareth, Fauske already committed to attend Louisville in September of 2021. The Cardinals are currently ranked in the Top 25 in the country.
Fauske’s ability to dominate a game both at the plate or on the mound is one of the factors behind Nazareth’s undefeated start and pursuit of a second consecutive Class 3A state championship.
On a team loaded with Division I talent, Fauske is one of the brightest stars. He’s batting .531 with eight doubles and a homer, driven in 17 runs and scored 16 times. Fauske, a right-handed pitcher, won his first game of the season in Monday’s three-hour marathon 9-3 comeback over Benet. Fauske hasn’t allowed a run this season, struck out 19 and scattered just three hits in 10 2/3 innings of work.
Nazareth coach Lee Milano broke down Fauske’s amazing baseball ability in basic terms following Monday’s highlight-filled performance. Fauske, a left-handed hitter, broke a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the sixth inning, blasting a grand slam home run to left-center field. He recorded the final four outs to seal the comeback victory, hitting 88 miles per hour on the radar gun.
“Jaden had a big game, but he’s a Louisville recruit for a reason,” Milano said. “He started as a freshman for a reason. He’s a really good player. He showed his grit on the mound and obviously at the plate. He hit a couple of rough at-bats but the last one was a big one.”
Fauske, a safety, wide receiver and kick returner on the football team, is an athlete of many talents, though he noted his strength lies at the plate.
“I’m a better hitter than pitcher, and just come into games in relief,” Fauske said. “Pitching is just kind of for fun. I usually come into relief, just for an inning or two.”
Nazareth is maintaining its course for another trip to Joliet in early June.
The Roadrunners captured the Class 3A state basketball championship last season, the program’s first state title after placing fourth in 2011, third in 2012, second in 2015 and third in 2018.
Nazareth (18-0, 5-0 East Suburban Catholic Conference) won the first of three games against the Redwings with an inspiring comeback.
Milano, the architect who built the program into a powerhouse, said Monday’s victory was a good test for his players.
“You have so many starters back from last year who have been through the grind,” Milano said. “There can’t be panic in games like this. They didn’t expect panic. It was back and forth. Both teams had scoring chances in almost every inning. There were a lot of big pitches and plays. I like how they responded to being down. We don’t talk about being (undefeated). Our focus is on the next game. Our record right now is really insignificant. We haven’t been healthy the whole year. We’ve had a lot of injuries, but the depth has helped us out a lot. Our conference is unforgiving. We had two state championships out of our conference because of how tough it is.”
Nick Drtina, who had a clutch two-run double to knot Monday’s game at 3-3 in the bottom of the fifth inning, called Monday’s win the highlight of the season. Drtina, another Louisville recruit, said the Roadrunners are on a mission.
“Everybody is buying in and fitting into their role and supporting each other,” Drtina said. “Everyone wants to win. It’s a great atmosphere to be around.”
Wheaton Academy falls
Wheaton Academy had one of the longest winning streak in Chicagoland this season snapped on Monday. The Warriors had their 15-game streak end in a 4-3 defeat to Aurora Central Catholic in nine innings. The Warriors (16-3-1) received a stellar effort from Alex Bagley, who struck out 11 and did not allow an earned run in six innings.
His first strikeout of the game established a new program career record of 134 strikeouts. The previous record was held by Nick Austin, who fanned 133 from 2001-04. Bagley raised his season total to 144 strikeouts.
“All streaks come to an end at some point,” Wheaton Academy coach Justin Swider said. “Ours did on Monday….But the only stat that matters to the 17 players on our roster is the wins and losses, and right now we have 16 wins. That’s what is driving this group of young men. Wee have 17 guys that know their role and are more concerned with the team’s success rather than their own personal achievement. The team has really bought into what we are doing as a program.”
Extras
Riverside-Brookfield (10-7, 3-2) is riding a six-game winning streak into Tuesday’s game against Elmwood Park. The Bulldogs have relied on a potent hitting attack to restore life into their season, outscoring the opposition 45-13. Cooper Marrs had four hits and three RBIs in a 5-0 victory over Elgin St. Edward on Saturday to end a 5-0 week. He batted a sizzling 10-for-14 with seven RBIs and tossed a complete game shutout with eight strikeouts last week.