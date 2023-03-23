March 22, 2023
Suburban Life sports roundup for Wednesday, March 22: George Wolkow’s two homers, grand slam key Downers North baseball win

By Joshua Welge

Downers Grove North's George Wolkow

BASEBALL

Downers Grove North 11, Plainfield East 4

George Wolkow hit two homers, including a grand slam, and drove in five runs, and Tony Konopiots also went deep for the Trojans. Ean Czech went 3-for-3 and winning pitcher Ben Llewellyn struck out four.

Riverside-Brookfield 2, Hinsdale South 1

Wyatt Murphy struck out four over 5 2/3 innings and Jaden Despe had a two-run double for the Bulldogs.

Nazareth 11, Reavis 5

Collin Roche homered and drove in two runs, Cooper Malamazian scored two runs, Luca Fiore had two RBIs and a run scored and Nick Drtina (1-0) notched the win for Nazareth (5-0).

SOFTBALL

Lemont 1, Marist 0

Sage Mardjetko struck out 10 in a three-hit shutout, and Avaree Taylor and Nicole Pontrelli each went 2-for-3 for Lemont (2-0).

Wheaton North 12, Leyden 1

Reagan Crosthwaite slugged two homers and had a double, Monica Kading had a triple, three RBIs and four stolen bases and winning pitcher Erin Metz struck out nine for the Falcons (2-0).

Glenbard North 12, West Chicago 3

Elizabeth Welch went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, and Chloe D’Alexander was 2-for-4 with three RBIs as the Panthers pounded out 14 hits. Winning pitcher Hailey Noll struck out four.

Wheaton Warrenville South 8, Naperville Central 4

Katie Jensen went 4-for-4 with a double, triple and three RBIs, the Tigers pounded out 15 hits and winning pitcher Maddie Pool struck out five.

Fenton 17, Wheaton Academy 3

Moriah Husted went 2-for-3 with a run scored for Wheaton Academy.

Hinsdale South 7, Glenbard South 7

BOYS LACROSSE

Wheaton Academy 19, Benet 2

Aiden Weisenborn scored six goals for the Warriors.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Glenbard South d. Benet 25-21, 21-25, 25-20

Tristan Sounthala had 14 kills and seven digs, Ben Zima 11 kills and 10 digs and Mike Hines 34 assists and 10 digs for Glenbard South (2-0).

Wheaton Warrenville South d. Stagg 25-12, 25-16

