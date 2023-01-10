Gymnastics: Midseason report for Suburban Life-area gymnastics teams

Here is a midseason report for gymnastics teams from around the Suburban Life coverage area.
Downers Grove co-op
Coach: Kristyn Campos
Current season high: 143.45 Dec. 10
Current unofficial ranking: No. 1 in Hinsdale South Sectional Feb. 7
2021-22 results: Eighth at state meet (141.875), Won Oswego Sectional (142.125), Won Downers Grove South Regional (142.725), Won West Suburban Conference Gold Division Meet (140.525) and overall title outright; Season-high 142.75
Returning 2022 individual state qualifiers: Seniors Kate Snouffer (6th on floor 9.275, 11th on beam 9.35, 15th in all-around 36.40 and 31st on vault 8.95) and Emily Smetana (T27th on floor 8.75, 33rd on beam 8.15 and 34th in all-around 34.525)
Other varsity returners: Senior Natalie Simpson, junior Madison Piotrowski and sophomore Alli Palansky
Varsity newcomers: Sophomore Genevieve Herron and freshmen Kaelyn Landry, Emilie Kuchta, Lauren Deacy and Natalie Martin
Glenbard East
Coach: Jessica Bugajsky
Current season high: 119.45 Dec. 20
Current unofficial ranking: No. 13 in Lake Park Sectional Feb. 6
2021-22 results: Third at Glenbard East Regional (124.425); Second at Upstate Eight Conference Meet (133.45) and second overall; Season-high 133.65
Varsity returners: Senior Ella Kud and juniors Emma Iwaniszyn and Olivia Broyles
Varsity newcomers: Junior Ashley Macias and sophomore Dalia Daoud
Glenbard South
Coach: Lee Wood
Current season high: 121.45 Dec. 20
Current unofficial ranking: No. 15 in Hinsdale South Sectional Feb. 7
2021-22 results: Fourth at Geneva Regional (113.40); Sixth at Upstate Eight Conference Meet (114.65) and sixth overall; Season-high 123.35
Varsity returners: Senior Brooke Poltrock and juniors Skylar Fischer and Bella Krabec
Varsity newcomers: Junior Abby DePorter and freshmen Ava Blalock and Charlotte Moran
Glenbard West
Coach: Carlos Fuentes
Current season high: 140.85 Dec. 3
Current unofficial ranking: No. 1 in Lake Park Sectional Feb. 6
2021-22 Results: Fourth at state meet (144.90), Second at Glenbard West Sectional (143.675), Won Glenbard West Regional (141.25), Won West Suburban Conference Silver Division Meet (143.00) and overall title outright; Season-high 145.80
Returning 2022 individual state qualifiers: Seniors Skylar Oh (8th on floor 8.2 and 12th on uneven bars 8.9), Sammy Hopper (11th on floor 8.7 and T15th on vault 9.3) and Autumn White (25th on beam 8.925)
Other varsity returners: Senior Brooklyn Ford and sophomores Leah Chapski and Grace Flint
Varsity newcomers: Junior Annika Bhagwakar, sophomore Talia Haq and freshman Mackenzie Mason
Hinsdale Central
Coach: Kim Estoque
Current season high: 137.425 Dec. 10
Current unofficial ranking: No. 4 in Hinsdale South Sectional Feb. 7
2021-22 results: Fifth at Oswego Sectional (133.825); Second at Hinsdale Central Regional (135.775); Third at West Suburban Conference Silver Division Meet (133.325) and second overall; Season-high 139.65
Returning 2022 individual state qualifier: Senior Charlotte French (30th on uneven bars 8.575)
Other varsity returners: Seniors Audrey Austin, Amanda McLaughlin and CC Huber, juniors Elena Koulouris, Hazel Hamelka, Daria Kuznetsova and Finley Baskel and sophomore Leila Sullivan
Varsity newcomers: Sophomores Erica Driscoll, Claire Entsminger and Reyna Batra and freshman Lane Inabnit
Hinsdale South/Lemont co-op
Coach: Jarrod Amolsch
Current season high: 133.10 Dec. 8
Current unofficial ranking: No. 7 in Hinsdale South Sectional Feb. 7
2021-22 results: Fourth at Hinsdale South Regional (season-high 127.675); Fifth at West Suburban Conference Gold Division Meet (123.125) and fourth overall
Varsity returners: Senior Megan Mikita, junior Ashley Berg and sophomores Casey Fundator, Madison Amolsch and Ameera Dahleh
Varsity newcomers: Sophomores Anya Patel, Katie Joseph and Mickeyla Graffe (Lemont) and freshman Maeve McCracken
Lyons Township
Coach: Brittany Milovanovic
Current season high: 127.70 Nov. 23
Current unofficial ranking: No. 11 in Hinsdale South Sectional Feb. 7
2021-22 results: Third at Lyons Township Regional (131.95); Fifth at West Suburban Conference Silver Division Meet (128.05) and fifth overall; Season high 132.10
Varsity returners: Senior Annmarie Holmes, juniors Emily Tucker, Gabi Sanchez, Calli Avants and Leyla Ochoa and sophomore Emmy Bertucci
Varsity newcomers: Senior Lexie Kulhanek, junior Elle Rockrohr, sophomore Ava Hepokoski and freshman Carli Proctor
Morton
Coach: Angela Tomkins
Current season high: 115.80 Dec. 15
Current unofficial ranking: No. 16 in Lake Park Sectional Feb. 6
2021-22 results: Fifth at Hinsdale South Regional (119.25); Sixth at West Suburban Conference Gold Division Meet (98.80) and sixth overall; Season-high 117.80
Varsity returners: Juniors Jadelynn Lopez, Izabella Ochoa and Victoria Lopez
Varsity newcomers: Sophomore Kadence Kistulinec and junior LeBonnie Garcia.
Riverside-Brookfield
Coach: Karyn Domzalski
Current season high: 130.50 Dec. 1
Current unofficial ranking: No. 9 in Hinsdale South Sectional Feb. 7
2021-22 results: Third at Downers Grove South Regional (129.975); Third at Upstate Eight Conference Meet (130.55) and third overall; Season-high 130.85
Varsity returners: Seniors Sarah Lindenberg and Claudia Grusecki, juniors Annabel Krueger and Alexa Cavaliere and sophomores Lia Christiansen and Reese Phelan
Varsity newcomers: Sophomore Tatiana Hertogs and freshman Kayla Janusz
Wheaton Academy
Coach: Tom Wirth
Current season high: 16.00 (vault and floor) Dec. 7
Current unofficial ranking: Individual entry in Lake Park Sectional Feb. 6
2021-22 results: Individual entries
Varsity returner: Sophomore Lila Carr
Wheaton co-op
Coach: Maureen Kermend
Current season high: 135.90 Dec. 28
Current unofficial ranking: No. 5 in Lake Park Sectional Feb. 6
2021-22 results: Fourth at Glenbard West Sectional (137.55), Second at Lake Park Regional (139.15); Won DuKane Conference Meet (140.975) and second overall; Season-high 141.60
Returning 2022 state qualifiers: Juniors Haylie Hinckley (12th in all-around 36.55 and T19th on floor 9.0) and Jordan Wach (26th on vault 9.15)
Other varsity returners: Seniors Allie Kroger and Ella Schecter, junior Lillie Monino and sophomore Elli Macellalo
Varsity newcomers: Senior Amaya McDonald, junior Siena Walus, sophomore Sammie Purser and freshman Abbey Kurinsky
Willowbrook
Coach: Andy Isaacson
Current season high: 131.95 Dec. 8
Current unofficial ranking: No. 8 in Lake Park Sectional Feb. 6
2021-22 results: Sixth at Glenbard West Sectional (136.85), Second at Glenbard West Regional (133.70), Second at West Suburban Conference Gold Division Meet (136.825) and second overall; Season-high 138.95
Varsity returners: Seniors Sarah Ball, Hanna Mitrick and Molly Morris and junior Mia McBride
Varsity newcomers: Juniors Zoe Kraft and Laylah Ramos, sophomores Naomi Campbell and Isabella Giannotti and freshman Kaia Capulong
York
Coach: Ashley Samata
Current season high: 126.25 Dec. 17
Current unofficial ranking: No. 10 in Lake Park Sectional Feb. 6 2021-22 RESULTS: Second at Glenbard East Regional (127.90), Fourth at West Suburban Conference Silver Division Meet (130.975) and fourth overall; Season high 137.60
Varsity returnees: Senior Sharonee Chakravarti, junior Dani Chavez and sophomores Hayley Schiltz and Mia Carone
Varsity newcomers: Senior Gabi Zmaczynski, junior Emma Curtis, sophomores Elaine Blass, Angelina DeSimone, Maeve Gibbs and Kaitlin Tiedman and freshmen Nora Heflin, Grace Jensen, Zahra Master and Josephine Fedorak