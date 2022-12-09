December 08, 2022
Suburban Life sports roundup for Thursday, Dec. 8: Ally Cesarini leads four girls in double figures as Lyons edges St. Ignatius

By Joshua Welge
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lyons 58, St. Ignatius 52

Ally Cesarini scored 13 points and Kennedy Wanless, Elin O’Brien and Nora Ezike added 12 points each for Lyons (8-1).

WRESTLING

Wheaton Academy

The Warrior wrestling team defeated Aurora Central Catholic tonight 12-0, defeated St. Francis 22-6, and earned a win over IC Catholic Prep due to forfeit improving their record to 9-2.

Deonta Giles earned a win by fall over O’Connell from Francis, along with Caden Smith, and Will Anliker. Ian De Souza earned a major win.

