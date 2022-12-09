Suburban Life sports roundup for Thursday, Dec. 8: Ally Cesarini leads four girls in double figures as Lyons edges St. Ignatius

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lyons 58, St. Ignatius 52
Ally Cesarini scored 13 points and Kennedy Wanless, Elin O’Brien and Nora Ezike added 12 points each for Lyons (8-1).
WRESTLING
Wheaton Academy
The Warrior wrestling team defeated Aurora Central Catholic tonight 12-0, defeated St. Francis 22-6, and earned a win over IC Catholic Prep due to forfeit improving their record to 9-2.
Deonta Giles earned a win by fall over O’Connell from Francis, along with Caden Smith, and Will Anliker. Ian De Souza earned a major win.