High school sports roundup for Thursday, May 19: IC Catholic Prep’s Carly Manchester advances to state finals in 800, 1600

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
IC Catholic Prep
IC Catholic Prep senior Carly Manchester – who qualified for state in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200-meter run – will run all three in Saturday’s state finals after advancing out of Thursday’s Class 1A preliminaries in the 800 and 1,600. The 3,200 is held Saturday.
Manchester ran the fourth-fastest 800 time of 2:20.01 and later ran the sixth-fastest 1,600 time of 5:14.40.
SOFTBALL
Glenbard North 5, Wheaton Warrenville South 2
Elli Matzke struck out five and scattered seven hits and Tru Medina was 3 for 4 with three runs and three RBIs for Glenbard North, which finished 8-6 in the DuKane Conference for its first winning conference record since 2017.
Leah Adamek homered Presley Wright and Emma Schusler each had two hits for WW South.
BASEBALL
Westmont 13, IC Catholic Prep 7
Briggs Templeton slugged a grand slam for his first career home run and drove in six runs and Jack Gedraitis went 2 for 4 with a run scored and three RBIs for the Sentinels (21-15) in the Class 2A Montini Regional semifinal.
Wheaton Academy 9, Lisle 8
Jakob York’s walk-off single lifted the Warriors to the win in the Class 2A Lisle Regional semifinal. York was 2 for 4 with an RBI and run scored, Alex Bagley 2 for 4 with two doubles, an RBI and scored the winning run and Will Clegg was 2 for 4 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored for Wheaton Academy, which advances to play Aurora Central Catholic for the regional championship.