High school sports roundup for Tuesday, April 26: Marley Davis’ four goals lead Downers Grove South soccer past Addison Trail

GIRLS SOCCER
Downers Grove South 8, Addison Trail 0
Marley Davis scored four goals and Mallory Qualizza added two goals for the Mustangs.
Montini 7, Resurrection 1
Maren Hoovel scored three goals and Sawyer White and Lily Cruz each scored two for Montini.
Hinsdale Central 2, York 1
Avery Edgewater and Hanna Florence scored goals and Maddy Panveno and Sidney Turnbull had assists for the Red Devils.
BASEBALL
Aurora Central Catholic 12, Wheaton Academy 5
Grant Rojek went 2 for 4 with a single, triple, two RBIs and three runs scored and Andy Roman was 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Warriors.
Nazareth 2, Joliet Catholic 1
Winning pitcher Sebastian Gutierrez (3-1) struck out two over three innings. Cole Reifsteck had an RBI, Jake Castaneda a run scored and Lucas Smith a double for Nazareth (15-5, 4-4).
Downers Grove South 13, Leyden 0
Lucas Costello struck out 10 over five shutout innings, allowing two hits, and Richie Sperando went 2 for 3 with three RBIs for the Mustangs.
Hinsdale Central 5, Glenbard West 4
The Red Devils came from behind in the bottom of the seventh to win the second game of the three-game series. William Ho struck out nine over seven innings for Hinsdale Central. Lucas Montesantos drove in two runs and Luke Adams and Ben Oosterbaan each scored two runs.
Lyons 10, Proviso West 0
Tristan Clark struck out six in five shutout innings and Jack McNamara went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI for the Lions (11-6).
SOFTBALL
Nazareth 6, Hancock 3
Freshman Annabella Rychetsky went 2 for 3 at the plate and struck out nine in the circle for Nazareth.
Hinsdale South 13, Glenbard West 4
Nikki Berger drove in four runs, Amber Fedinec had three RBIs and Nicole Kaleta two RBIs for the Hornets. Lauren Bishop struck out seven.
Fenwick 10, Montini 9
Kora Navarro and Ava Franklin homered for Montini.
Whitney Young 7, York 3
Kara Jensen 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and Lindsey Bingham was 2 for 4 with a run scored for the Dukes.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Lemont d. Oak Lawn 25-16, 25-21
Logan Kearns had seven kills, Van Gaetto and Martin Kowalczyk each had six and Cael Whitchurch 25 assists for Lemont.