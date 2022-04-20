High school sports roundup for Tuesday, April 19: Cash Campbell, Montini baseball shut out St. Rita

BASEBALL

Montini 10, St. Rita 0

Winning pitcher Cash Campbell went the distance on the mound and was 3 for 4 with two RBIs for Montini (13-6). Estevan Moreno had two triples.

Wheaton Academy 6, Ridgewood 0

Alex Bagley struck out 10 over six innings, allowing just three hits and Andy Roman went 2 for 3 with a homer, double and three RBIs for Wheaton Academy. Hudson Williams went 2 for 4 with a single and a double.

Burlington Central 14, Westmont 2

Jason Czaplewski had a double and run scored and Caleb Kleinz had a run scored and RBI for Westmont (6-7).

Nazareth 2-3, Marist 4-0

Lucas Smith went 4 for 6 with two doubles on the day and winning pitcher Nick Drtina (5-0) struck out eight over six innings to get the win as the Roadrunners (13-3, 3-2) split a doubleheader. Cooper Malamazian had a double and two RBIs for Nazareth in the second game.

SOFTBALL

Wheaton Warrenville South 12, Geneva 1

Parker Leonard went 4 for 4 with two doubles, Leah Adamek hit her first homer and had a double and Maddie Poole got the win in the circle for the Tigers.

St. Charles North 8, Wheaton North 4

Lauren Vaughn hit her first homer of the season and scored three runs and Emily Sipowich went 2 for 3 for the Falcons.

GIRLS SOCCER

Benet 4, Glenbard South 1

Mariana Pinto had two goals an assist and Anna Casmere and Katie Lewellyan each scored goals for Benet (9-2, 4-0). Shannon Clark had three saves in goal.

Wheaton North 2, Lake Park 0

Talia Kaempf and Grace Ryan scored goals for the Falcons.

Montini 0, DePaul Prep 0

Lauren Mellish made two big saves in the second half to preserve the shutout for Montini against undefeated DePaul Prep.

BOYS LACROSSE

Warren 7, Wheaton Academy 5

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Glenbard East d. Streamwood 25-13, 23-25, 25-16

Tyler Johnwick had nine kills and six blocks, Jack Austin nine kills and four blocks, Connor Soto 18 assists and Trevor Real 15 digs for the Rams (13-3, 3-0).

Wheaton Warrenville South d. St. Charles East 25-20, 25-15



