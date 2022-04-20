High school sports roundup for Tuesday, April 19: Cash Campbell, Montini baseball shut out St. Rita

BASEBALL
Montini 10, St. Rita 0
Winning pitcher Cash Campbell went the distance on the mound and was 3 for 4 with two RBIs for Montini (13-6). Estevan Moreno had two triples.
Wheaton Academy 6, Ridgewood 0
Alex Bagley struck out 10 over six innings, allowing just three hits and Andy Roman went 2 for 3 with a homer, double and three RBIs for Wheaton Academy. Hudson Williams went 2 for 4 with a single and a double.
Burlington Central 14, Westmont 2
Jason Czaplewski had a double and run scored and Caleb Kleinz had a run scored and RBI for Westmont (6-7).
Nazareth 2-3, Marist 4-0
Lucas Smith went 4 for 6 with two doubles on the day and winning pitcher Nick Drtina (5-0) struck out eight over six innings to get the win as the Roadrunners (13-3, 3-2) split a doubleheader. Cooper Malamazian had a double and two RBIs for Nazareth in the second game.
SOFTBALL
Wheaton Warrenville South 12, Geneva 1
Parker Leonard went 4 for 4 with two doubles, Leah Adamek hit her first homer and had a double and Maddie Poole got the win in the circle for the Tigers.
St. Charles North 8, Wheaton North 4
Lauren Vaughn hit her first homer of the season and scored three runs and Emily Sipowich went 2 for 3 for the Falcons.
GIRLS SOCCER
Benet 4, Glenbard South 1
Mariana Pinto had two goals an assist and Anna Casmere and Katie Lewellyan each scored goals for Benet (9-2, 4-0). Shannon Clark had three saves in goal.
Wheaton North 2, Lake Park 0
Talia Kaempf and Grace Ryan scored goals for the Falcons.
Montini 0, DePaul Prep 0
Lauren Mellish made two big saves in the second half to preserve the shutout for Montini against undefeated DePaul Prep.
BOYS LACROSSE
Warren 7, Wheaton Academy 5
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Glenbard East d. Streamwood 25-13, 23-25, 25-16
Tyler Johnwick had nine kills and six blocks, Jack Austin nine kills and four blocks, Connor Soto 18 assists and Trevor Real 15 digs for the Rams (13-3, 3-0).
Wheaton Warrenville South d. St. Charles East 25-20, 25-15