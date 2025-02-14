Dine Around the World During Westmont’s 9th Annual Restaurant Week

The wait is nearly over; Westmont’s Restaurant Week is upon us! Now’s your chance to explore the diverse culinary scene throughout the village. From Thursday, February 20 to Sunday, March 2, 2025, more than 30 dining establishments will showcase tantalizing specials, inviting diners to embark on a two-week gastronomic adventure.

In a time when great deals are rare, Westmont Restaurant Week (WRW) delivers exceptional value. With a wide array of cuisines represented – from barbecue and upscale American fare to Italian, Brazilian, Indian, Mexican, Greek, delightful coffee and bakery deals, and more – there’s something for every palate! Enjoy familiar favorites and discover exciting new options, all while taking advantage of options at $10, $20, $30, and $40 price points.

“Westmont Restaurant Week shakes things up,” says Jay Rushford, co-chair of the Westmont Chamber Restaurant Committee and Director of Operations at Uncle Bub’s BBQ & Catering. “It’s a fantastic way to encourage diners to explore new culinary horizons. As someone who loves dining out, I find it incredibly fun to discover hidden gems and try dishes I’ve never experienced before.”

Kaili Harding, President of the Westmont Chamber of Commerce, agrees. “[My favorite part is] actually being able to go try the specials at the various restaurants. My mouth waters just thinking about the menu offerings!”

There’s no limit to how many times you can indulge in these exclusive deals. Dine in, carry out (where available), and fully immerse yourself in the culinary delights offered. Savor a variety of specials, from three-course meals for $30 and four-course meals for just $40, to wine deals, sandwich specials, pizza offers, and much more.

Restaurant owners and their staff eagerly anticipate welcoming both familiar faces and new customers during Restaurant Week. They appreciate the community’s support and are committed to providing exceptional dining experiences.

“When I see someone who found us through WRW and I continue to see them dine with us throughout the year and years to come, it reminds me what this incredible event is all about,” Rushford says.

The Westmont Reader’s Choice Awards coincide with Restaurant Week, giving diners the perfect opportunity to vote for their top picks in several categories, while their dining experiences are fresh in their mind.

“We’re showcasing the very best of Westmont,” enthuses Harding. “Holding the Reader’s Choice Awards during Restaurant Week allows diners to truly recognize the best of the best in each category. It’s a wonderful way to show our restaurants how much they are appreciated in our community. Westmont’s restaurants offer so many unique and special qualities.”

Rushford emphasizes the importance of supporting events like these for the continued success of Westmont’s vibrant dining scene. “It’s vital to our community’s growth,” he explains. “The increasing number of participating restaurants in recent years speaks volumes. It gives our local establishments the chance to forge new relationships that we hope will flourish for years to come. We love welcoming new customers and seeing their reactions to our food. It makes me happy to see them engaging with our staff and enjoying the cozy and inviting atmosphere we’ve created.”

With the most participating restaurants since before the pandemic, this year’s Restaurant Week is not to be missed! Visit as often as you like to explore new favorites, reconnect with old ones, and share the love by voting in the Reader’s Choice Awards.

Below is the list of restaurants participating in this year’s Westmont Restaurant Week. Visit www.westmontchamber.com to explore the specials and cast your votes in the Reader’s Choice Awards.

For inquiries about Westmont Restaurant Week, please contact wcctb@westmontchamber.com .

All Westmont Restaurant Week offers do not include beverages (unless otherwise stated), tax, or gratuity. These offers are not valid with any other discounts.

B Restaurant @ Hilton Oakbrook Hills Resort(American)

Bacuri Bakery(Coffee and Baked Goods)

Baisi Thai (Thai Cuisine)

Brewed Awakening (Coffee/Pastries)

Cafe De Jeanola(American)

Citrus Diner (Breakfast)

Dolce Restaurant & Wine Bar(Italian, American, Pizza)

Galaxy Sushi & Ramen(Japanese Cuisine)

Golden Basket(American)

Grill 89(American)

Harvest Pancake House & Grill (American)

ItaliAmo(Italian Cuisine)

J. Fleming’s Absolutely Delicious(American)

Kaaraikudi Indian Restaurant & Bar(Indian Cuisine)

Margie’s Beef & Gyros(Fast Food)

Mrs T’s Pizza & Pub(Pizza)

NEAT Kitchen + Bar(American)

Papa Passero’s (American)

Rosati’s(Pizza)

Shark’s Fish and Chicken(American)

Standard Market Grill (American)

Standard Taco & Margaritas(Mexican Cuisine)

Sweet General Bakery Cafe( Cafe & Drink)

The Cube at Standard Market (Modern American)

Tapatio Mexican Grill(Mexican Cuisine)

Taqueria Ranchito(Mexican Cuisine)

Taste Greek Street Food (Greek/Mediterranean Cuisine)

Taurasi (Italian Cuisine)

The Deli at 700 (American)

Uncle Bub’s Award Winning BBQ(BBQ)

Zazzo’s Pizza & Catering(Pizza and Catering)

