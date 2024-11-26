Dive Into Deliciousness at Shark’s Fish and Chicken in Westmont

Craving a taste of Chicago’s vibrant food scene? Look no further than Shark’s Fish and Chicken, the newest gem to grace Westmont’s West Quincy Street, which has become a destination in itself.

It’s rare to find a deal on food these days, but Shark’s fish and chicken combos for families and groups alike are refreshing. Family meals are offered from affordable four to 100 piece varieties, served with fries, coleslaw, and bread. The latest Manager’s Special is a steal: ten crispy, golden-brown chicken tenders, so juicy they practically melt in your mouth. Paired with two generous sides and fresh bread, it’s a feast for under $30! Unheard of in this economy.

“We have a really good taste, a very good recipe behind it,” owner Saeed Hamad says of their flavors, which have stood the test of time in more than 200 similar chains across the country. “[Shark’s is] getting famous for their recipe and taste… [we] use their old Southern-style recipe that’s very appealing.”

Shark’s menu is a straightforward delight, offering a tempting array of delicious options. Hamad says trying their seafood is a must — especially the fish filets or jumbo shrimp. We agree, and found their fried chicken to be tasty and generously-sized portions, bursting with flavor in each flaky and juicy bite. Just thinking about it makes me want to stop by for more. Their wings are also out of this world. We loved the boneless options with tangy honey bbq and hot sauce, but plain wings are also available. Shark’s French fries are also in a league of their own. They’re reminiscent of the Checkers fries of yesteryear and kept us coming back for more.

Looking for additional sides? You’re in luck! They also have my personal favorite, fried mushrooms, along with onion rings, salad, and more. My dining companions couldn’t stop raving about the tangy, perfectly chopped coleslaw. It was a refreshing palate cleanser with every bite.

With more than 40 years of restaurant experience, Hamad lives and breathes the restaurant business, and it shows in Westmont’s Shark’s Fish and Chicken. With no detail overlooked, the menu and atmosphere are incredible. Hamad has always wanted to bring something from Chicago to Westmont, and says he couldn’t pass up the chance to do so with this venture, which opened in the Fall of 2024.

Carry-out comprises most of their orders, at least these days, but the remodeled atmosphere is also worth embracing while you wait and for those who opt to dine inside. Enjoy the ambiance of their panoramic mural of Chicago’s skyline spanning one wall of the restaurant, along with plenty of seating, soaring ceilings, and an abundance of natural light throughout.

Their diverse dessert menu is sourced from Street Connection, out of Chicago, which has been Hamad’s go-to for a sweet fix at his restaurants for years. We loved the cheesecake, German chocolate cake, and unique taffy-covered grapes. Check back for other rotating seasonal options!

With Shark’s Fish and Chicken’s recent opening, Hamad says business is slowly and surely growing in their central location. “Westmont’s been a very positive experience and can only go up from here,” he enthused.

Hamad has a mission to share good food with good people. He shared that he’s also happy to help those in need. “We welcome everybody. We want to help others if they need free meals [on occasion], by the grace of God.” His pay-it-forward mentality will surely add to their recipe for success.

Those with roots going back decades in Westmont will remember when grabbing an easy chicken meal in town was a quick stop on the way home. I’m sure you’ll be as thankful as we are to do so again these days. With its mouthwatering menu, friendly service, and inviting atmosphere, Shark’s Fish and Chicken is poised to become a Westmont favorite.

Whether you’re craving crispy chicken, juicy seafood, or classic sides, this new eatery delivers. Shark’s Fish and Chicken, located at 7 W Quincy St in Westmont, is open for take-out and delivery, or you can dine in from lunch until dinner seven days a week.

