Kaaraikudi Indian Multi-Cuisine: a Fresh Take on Tradition

Westmont’s beloved Shri Bistro has undergone a transformation, rebranding as Kaaraikudi Indian Multi-Cuisine in the same central location where diners have enjoyed Indian meals for more than 40 years. Under the new ownership of Vijay Muralidaran, the restaurant offers a revitalized menu that blends classic North Indian flavors with his South Indian heritage.

“We don’t have a lot of good Indian restaurants here. This was my dream to bring to reality… I want to bring those flavors to the Indian community as well as to non-Asians,” he enthused.

Muralidaran has franchised one of India’s most popular restaurants, Kaaraikudi, bringing a touch of authentic Chettinad food with his own spin on the renowned cuisine. He says their location will be the first of its kind here in the United States.

“The presence of this restaurant here is going to send waves to Asian-Indians across the country. When they come to Chicago, they’ll know this place and the food we’ll offer, like the biryanis and our unique flavors,” explained Muralidaran.

Expect a continuation of rich culinary heritage reflected in every dish. While Kaaraikudi Indian Multi-Cuisine still offers a robust vegetarian menu, there are plenty of options for those looking for meat options to savor, too. From the classic naan and butter chicken to the more adventurous goat chukka and shrimp curry, there’s something for everyone. With a focus on quality ingredients and traditional cooking techniques, Kaaraikudi delivers a truly immersive dining experience. Everything is prepared with fresh, high-quality ingredients and expertly balanced spices, ensuring a truly memorable dining experience.

One of the highlights of Kaaraikudi is its commitment to authenticity. Their chef has a deep understanding of Indian culinary traditions, and uses traditional cooking techniques to bring out the best flavors in their dishes. The result is a menu that is both familiar and exciting, offering a fresh perspective on Indian cuisine. Muralidaran recently left the corporate world to pursue this dream, sharing his culture and welcoming diners inside the same space where he has enjoyed countless special meals with his own family. His commitment and expertise in the food quality and safety arena is evident in every dish!

We dined on some of their best dishes. Chicken 65, a fried chicken with Indian spices that is served with curry leaf, is described by Muralidaran as a gateway to Indian cuisine. The chef nailed the crispness without the chicken being overdone or tasting heavy and fried. We also loved the pomfret fish, a grilled fish made with ginger garlic paste and spices. The Nalli curry and goat paya curry, which has a rich yellow color thanks to coconut in the recipe, were also dynamite dishes. We clambered for every morsel of the chicken biryani, served with basmati rice and spices in a bowl with boiled egg.

Everything paired perfectly with their homemade mint and tamarin chutneys, as well as with their freshly made naan. It was the best we’ve ever had! We were advised to start with mild spice, knowing we could always add more — advice we heeded and appreciated. Everything had just the right amount of kick.

Beyond the exceptional food, Kaaraikudi Indian Multi-Cuisine also boasts a welcoming and inviting atmosphere. The restaurant’s interior has been thoughtfully designed to create a comfortable and enjoyable dining experience. Don’t miss their weekend buffet — it’s incredible! Wednesday’s Dosa Fest also can’t be missed. Enjoy an all-you-can-eat meal for under $20. Similar to a thin, crispy, savory crepe or pancake, originating in South India, dosas have universal appeal!

Those looking for a private space to enjoy second-to-none Indian cuisine will love the private room, which can accommodate up to twenty guests. As of now, Kaaraikudi serves beer and wine, with an expansion into the liquor realm expected in the coming months.

Whether you’re a seasoned Indian food enthusiast or new to the cuisine, Kaaraikudi Indian Multi-Cuisine is a must-visit. With its commitment to authenticity, quality, and exceptional service, it’s sure to become a favorite among Westmont residents and visitors alike.

