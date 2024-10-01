ECCI Nurtures Multi-Chamber Collaborations

The Elmhurst Chamber of Commerce and Industry continues to be a leader in multi-chamber collaborations, most often in partnership with peer chambers within the West Suburban Chamber of Commerce Executives (WSCCE) group serving all of DuPage County and several neighboring counties.

On October 12, ECCI members will join their peers from 19 chambers of commerce at Villa Olivia Country Club in Bartlett for the Fall Into Business Multi-Chamber Progressive Luncheon . The event includes a three-course progressive luncheon and limited Business-to-Business Expo.

Since the start of 2024, Elmhurst has participated in a number of multi-chamber events, including January’s Annual State of the County Luncheon and Business Expo, featuring DuPage County Board of Commissioners Chair Deb Conroy of Elmhurst.

Last April, noted economist and Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austin Goolsbee was the Keynote Speaker at the 22nd Annual Multi-Chamber Economic Outlook Luncheon and Business Expo at the Hilton Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center in Oak Brook.

Elmhurst also participated in May’s Multi-Chamber Connections Luncheon in Burr Ridge and August’s Multi-Chamber Women in Business Progressive Luncheon in Batavia.

Last June, ECCI members participated in the Multi-Chamber “State of Business in Illinois” Legislative Update and Networking Breakfast, featuring Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias and Illinois Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Lou Sandoval in Rosemont.

On September 20, members of the Villa Park Chamber of Commerce participated in “Networking on the 9s,” ECCI’s 76th Annual Golf Outing, staged at Sugar Creek Golf Course in Villa Park. The nine-hole golf course is itself a collaboration between the Village of Villa Park and the Elmhurst Park District.

In November, ECCI members and their chamber peers will participate in the Multi-Chamber Connecting The Dots Progressive Luncheon in Carol Stream.

For more information, please contact:

Elmhurst Chamber of Commerce : 300A W Lake St., Suite 201 : Elmhurst, IL 60126 : 630-834-6060 : elmhurstchamber.org

