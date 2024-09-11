Rabbits 101: Do They Make Good Pets?

Are you considering adding a pet to your family in the form of a fluffy-tailed, domestic rabbit? While these sweet and playful animals are undeniably adorable, they can also be a lot of work. Wondering if it’s the right pet for your household? Here is what you need to know about rabbit ownership:

1. Diet

Rabbits require a balanced diet of fresh veggies, fruit, some pellets, and fresh hay. As a matter of fact, experts said hay or grass should make up at least 80% of your rabbit’s diet. Why? A rabbit’s digestive system needs hay, which is high in fiber, to function properly. Additionally, hay helps grind down their teeth to prevent overgrowth.

2. Housing

Rabbits are social creatures that crave interaction and playtime. The Animal Humane Society recommends keeping them indoors to ensure they get the attention and stimulation they need. To accommodate their energetic nature, their living space should be spacious and enriched with toys and chewable items. When it comes to rabbit cages, bigger is generally better. Rabbits also need to be out of their cage for a few hours every day for exercise.

3. Behavior

Rabbits can exhibit a range of personalities. Some can be timid and shy, while others are curious and high-spirited. When feeling frightened or anxious, they may exhibit signs of stress, such as hiding or becoming withdrawn. Understanding your rabbit’s body language and behavior is crucial for building a positive relationship.

4. Vet care

Like with any pet, rabbits require regular check-ups. It’s essential to find a veterinarian experienced in rabbit care, as their needs differ significantly from dogs and cats. A rabbit-savvy vet can help ensure your furry friend lives a long and healthy life.

For more information about rabbit care, please contact Dr. Andy Eisenberg, DVM, at:

All Creatures Great & Small : 1225 Warren Avenue : Downers Grove, IL 60515 : 630.852.0910 : https://www.downersgrovevet.com/

