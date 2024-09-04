September 04, 2024
Return of B2B Expo Caps Elmhurst’s Chamber Month Activities

By Elmhurst Chamber of Commerce [sponsored]
As part of September’s Chamber of Commerce Month activities, the Elmhurst Chamber of Commerce and Industry will host a Business-to-Business Expo for the first time in a decade.

The B2B Expo will be staged at Elm West Banquets on Thursday, September 26, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m., with attendance open to Chamber members, non-member businesses, and not-for-profit organizations.

Event sponsorships and some 50 exhibitor tables are limited to ECCI members only, with vendor fees at $100 for exhibiting sponsors, $40 for exhibitors only, and free to a limited number of restaurants and bars if providing food and/or beverages to attendees.

Event sponsors include Community Bank of Elmhurst, Elmhurst Bank, and Elm West Banquets, which will provide complimentary food at 5:00 p.m., along with a cash bar.

Educational presentations will be given at 4:40, 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. on topics to be determined.

September events include “Networking on the 9s;” our Chamber’s 76th Annual Golf Outing at Sugar Creek Golf Coursein Villa Park on September 20; monthly Business After Hours hosted by Ella’s Italian Pub on September 6, leading into the Opening Night of Rock The Block in downtown Elmhurst (sponsored by Elmhurst City Centre); and the monthly Membership Breakfast hosted by Elmhurst American Legion THB Post 187 on September 11, in advance of the City of Elmhurst’s dedication of the First Responders Memorial sculpture outside Fire Station No. 2.

“Networking on the 9s” will include participation by members of the Villa Park Chamber of Commerce for the third year in a row.

September also signals the start of display advertising sales for the 2025 Elmhurst Community Directory, produced in partnership with the Elmhurst Suburban Life/Shaw Media. Come January, Directories will be Every Door Direct Mail (EDDM)-delivered to some 19,800 residential, business, and Post Office Box addresses across Elmhurst.

For more information, please contact:

Elmhurst Chamber of Commerce : 300A W Lake St. : Suite 201 : Elmhurst, IL 60126 : 630-834-6060 : elmhurstchamber.org

Elmhurst Chamber of Commerce logo

[Sponsored] Elmhurst Chamber of Commerce: 100 Years of Service Established in 1918, the Elmhurst Chamber of Commerce & Industry promotes an environment that creates success for local businesses and our community. Our Chamber serves the needs of some 600 member businesses, not-for-profits and individuals through programs, products, services and events that provide opportunities for networking and business referral, business promotion, business education, governmental affairs and leadership building. As a select United State Chamber of Commerce Federated Membership partner, ECCI is recognized in Illinois and nationally as an organization that is committed to excellence in all of its endeavors.

