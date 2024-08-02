Elmhurst Chamber Week Part of September Celebrations

In celebration of September’s Chamber of Commerce Week in Illinois, the Elmhurst Chamber of Commerce and Industry is sponsoring a month of networking and fundraising events, and is offering recruitment incentives for new and reactivating members.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has proclaimed September 8-14 as Chamber of Commerce Week in Illinois, and Elmhurst Mayor Scott Levin will issue a Mayoral Proclamation declaring September 8-14 as Chamber of Commerce Week in Elmhurst.

Prospective members will have their $25 registration fee waived if they join in September, or they can try out a three-month courtesy membership ending in November.

Last April, ECCI hired entrepreneur, small business consultant, and First Ward Elmhurst Alderman Jennifer Veremis as its Director of Member Services with responsibilities for new member recruitment and membership retention.

September events include “ Networking on the 9s ,” our Chamber’s 76th Annual Golf Outing at Sugar Creek Golf Course in Villa Park on September 20; a monthly Business After Hours event hosted by Ella’s Italian Pub on September 6, leading into the Opening Night of Rock The Block in downtown Elmhurst, sponsored by Elmhurst City Centre; and the return of a Business Expo at Elm West Banquets on September 26 after a 10-year hiatus.

“Networking on the 9s” will also include participation by members of the Villa Park Chamber of Commerce for the third year in a row.

With fundraising support from ECCI’s Centennial Celebration NFP, the City of Elmhurst will dedicate a First Responders Memorial sculpture outside Fire Station No. 2 on 9/11.

September also signals the start of display advertising sales for the 2025 Elmhurst Community Directory, produced in partnership with the Elmhurst Suburban Life/Shaw Media . Come January, Directories will be Every Door Direct Mail (EDDM)-delivered to some 19,800 residential, business, and Post Office Box addresses across Elmhurst.

Elmhurst Chamber of Commerce : 300A W Lake St. : Suite 201 : Elmhurst, IL 60126 : 630-834-6060 : elmhurstchamber.org

Elmhurst Chamber of Commerce logo