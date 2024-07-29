A Taste of Home: Bacuri Brazilian Bakery Warms Westmont's Heart

Forget the elusive hunt for affordable, flavorful food. Bacuri Brazilian Bakery in Westmont is a breath of fresh air, offering homemade Brazilian bites at prices that won’t break the bank. This family-run gem is a warm embrace and refreshing treat on the culinary scene.

Husband and wife duo Elaine Viana and Carlos Hevia pour their heart and soul into every dish, a passion that began with Viana’s own culinary journey. After owning a cafe in Spain for many years, her talent for baking blossomed when she started making cakes for their children’s birthdays. Word spread quickly about her unique designs and delectable recipes. Their home kitchen was abuzz with activity and orders, which blossomed into a robust catering business in the Brazilian community over the last seven years.

“You realize you’ve been helping them realize dreams. They dream about the cake, the party, the theme. We help them make it happen. We’re a part of their lives more than we know,” enthused Hevia.

Whether you’re a seasoned Brazilian food enthusiast or a curious newcomer, Bacuri offers a delightful culinary adventure. The magic lies in their fresh, homemade approach, resulting in a symphony of flavors ranging from sweet and savory delights for all meals and a robust dessert menu. Those looking for their caffeine fix can also enjoy a wide variety of coffee options.

After working out of shared commercial kitchens in recent years, it became clear that they needed a permanent space to support their growing business. A central location easily accessible by the Metra or highways was a necessity, as their far-reaching customer base drives from as far as Milwaukee, Rockford, and Indiana for their orders. Little did they know, the serendipitous journey to find home base would literally lead them to the community they call home.

“Westmont was just right. The perfect location and space. Opening a retail space right away wasn’t the [initial] plan, but the universe had other plans,” he explained.

They agree it was a blessing in disguise, as business has been steady since opening their brick and mortar location with dine-in and carry-out options on the heart of Cass Avenue in April of 2024.

“The community has embraced us. Clearly people were ready for something new. We’ve had overwhelming support from the get-go. You hope for the best, but prepare for something else. It has been better than what we were prepared for — how quickly we’ve gained really loyal people that come in every single weekend. Not just talking about the Brazilians, we’re part of so many’s routines,” they shared.

Diners can enjoy everything from flaky empanadas bursting with savory or sweet fillings (try the guava and cheese, sausage, egg and cheese, or spinach, mushroom and feta for a revelation) to melt-in-your-mouth pão de queijo (cheese bread) typically enjoyed with coffee. The latter is gluten-free, thanks to a key ingredient: casava flour. Made to be eaten fresh out of the oven, finely-grated parmesan and mozzarella cheeses are added and become part of the dough through a labor-intensive process.

“Kids love this. They like the taste of cheese, but not the stringiness.” He notes that sharing these with children changes the entire experience for family. Akin to the hamburger and hot dogs of American cuisines, they’re crowd pleasers. I can affirm this, as my own picky toddlers loved them too.

Craving something savory? The coxinhas are out of this world. Similar to a chicken croquette or dumpling, the dough itself is made from chicken stock. Its filling densely packs a flavorful punch. Some of the most memorable bites we’ve had in a while, which had us clamoring for more. Each bite is an explosion of flavor.

Empadas are also a Brazilian staple. The pastries are stuffed with meat, vegetable, or cheese filling.

“[It’s] one thing people haven’t caught onto yet and they should. We make them with a lot of different fillings,” Hevia said.

Bacuri’s crowd pleaser, the heart of palm empada, is made with cream cheese and green olives, providing a salty and savory bite, rounded out by the buttery crust of the empada itself. Like pot pies, they offer the typical baker’s egg wash on top along with a flaky crust. Good to the last bite!! I know, because we didn’t leave a bite behind.

Don’t forget to drizzle on their dynamic hot sauce, made from Brazilian peppers. For most, a little heat will go a long away. Their homemade chimichurri is also a must eat. Carlos credits all of their fresh ingredients for that effect, noting that many customers will stop in to buy the sauce itself to pair with steaks to grill at home. It’s that good!

No visit is complete without satisfying your sweet tooth. For a sweet finale, dive into the brigadeiros (chocolate fudge balls) and beijinhos (coconut fudge balls). Both are a pure indulgence without being overly sugary. Even my dining companion, a sworn enemy of overly sweet treats, sang their praises. The rich chocolate flavor was perfectly balanced, and it disappeared faster than you can say “saudade” (a Brazilian term for a melancholic longing for something that is missing). These little gems are bite-sized bursts of happiness, and trust me, you’ll want to add a variety pack to every order. We embarked on a whirlwind tour of their rotating dessert menu, each bite a miniature masterpiece. The Romeo and Juliet, a perfect marriage of cheese and guava, offer a sweet and savory tango in your mouth. The tiny strawberry burst with fresh strawberry juice was the perfect taste of summer, while the churro ball, a marriage of decadent dulce de leche and cinnamon, was a carnival for our senses.

The key lime and passion fruit mousses are equally delightful, offering refreshingly light bites bursting with tangy tropical flavors. One word summarizes both: wow. We’re already planning a return visit and these will most certainly be on the order.

Wash it all down with a cup of their Brazilian coffee, available in lattes, espressos, or for purchase by the pound to recreate the magic at home. My personal favorite in the summer is their iced vanilla latte.

Family plays a vital role in Bacuri’s success. Their daughter’s friendly face is a mainstay at the register. She’s a wealth of knowledge on the menu! Elaine’s mother and brother are also visiting from Spain, lending their help to lay the foundation for their new location.

“We’re a family business. No doubt about that,” Hevia said. “Every single detail matters. You have to be there.”

You feel the heart and soul of the Bacuri family with each bite. Offering a welcoming atmosphere, each order is served with a smile. It’s clear they’re here for the long haul, fully enmeshed in the fabric of the local and Brazilian community. Viana shared that they already have regulars who come in the same time each week with their loved ones for a treat. They say it’s common to hear Portuguese and to see a robust Brazilian following on weekends, coupled with amazing support from those local to Westmont.

They’re no stranger to festivals, but this summer gave them their first chance to be part of the Taste of Westmont. Carlos says customers are still returning, now asking for their favorites like the pastel, which was served at the fest. Those looking for their usual comfort food can also enjoy sandwiches, with everything from grilled cheese to chicken pesto and Brazilian bauru sandwiches on the menu to ensure there’s a bite for everyone’s delight.

For those who miss the old Sweet and Savory Spot, the business formerly located in this location, Bacuri has teamed up with none other than Chef Danielle to bring her renowned cinnamon rolls to their menu. You can also find their signature Tres Leches Cake at Whiskey Hill, which also just opened in Downtown Westmont. Tres leches cake is typically a Mexican dish, but Viana’s catering clients often request it so she reworked the recipe over and over again until she found the perfect balance. It’s incredible.

“I like the fact that there’s continuity. It shows for us that we’re part of the town,” Hevia shared. “Great for Westmont that we create a collaborative environment.”

What started predominately as a breakfast and lunch operation has expanded to include dinner hours, thanks to support from diners like commuters running from the train to grab a pick-me-up on the way home.

“People looking for a smaller meal and don’t want to cook — we have great options for people who want that sort of thing.”

Known as “the place for custom cakes,” Bacuri can also help you celebrate any occasion. Their custom dessert business is still going strong. From birthday parties to baby and bridal showers, and everything in between, catering options abound for every celebration. Their doors may be closed Mondays and Tuesdays, but someone is always around prepping for the next round of business behind the scenes.

Bacuri is more than just food. It’s a testament of love for the Brazilian and local community. With its warm atmosphere, friendly faces, and delicious, authentic fare, Bacuri is a Westmont treasure waiting to be discovered. Follow their social media accounts for updates on their ever-changing menu of specials and deals. Word on the street is Brazilian stews and comfort food are coming this fall!

Located at 15 South Cass Avenue, Westmont, Illinois. Bacuri Brazilian Bakery is open Wednesday through Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

