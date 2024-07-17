Leap 4 Faith: Community Encouraged to Support Families Facing Loss of School Choice

When the Illinois State Legislature failed to act on the Invest in Kids Act last November, it eliminated the option for low-income families to choose the best-fit school for their children.

Lawmakers doubled down on that decision by not reviving it in the Spring session.

Their negligence eliminated school choice for the Mendez family, who saw one child forced to attend a public high school after graduating from Winfield’s St. John the Baptist Catholic School.

“My daughter has told me the beliefs in the public school and what she sees doesn’t go along with her beliefs,” said single mother Maria Mendez. “I know without St. John’s – spiritually and academically – she would not be the person she is now. I applied for St. Francis because my faith is everything and it is very important to me that my children grow up with a strong Catholic faith. Unfortunately, with the lack of Tax Credit Scholarships she didn’t qualify. They were expecting $1,000 more in payment and I can’t afford that.”

Maria already had to make that choice with one child – now her other five children may have the same fate.

Former donors to the Invest in Kids Act are stepping up, as has the CEF Board with $1 million in additional funds, but more help is still needed. Families are counting on the Diocesan community to take a Leap 4 Faith.

Every donation helps families looking for a choice of a faith-based education - $400, $40, and even $4 from every family will help bridge the gap.

“I am trying – I work two jobs. I am doing what I can and then leave it in God’s hands,” Maria said. “If I had the money, I would donate as much as I could. This is not just a child – this is a life.”

To donate, please visit cefjoliet.org and look for Leap 4 Faith, or email Executive Director Jennifer Georgis at jgeorgis@dioceseofjoliet.org .

Catholic Education Foundation : 815.221.6127 : 16555 Weber Road : Crest Hill, IL 60403: http://cefjoliet.org/

Catholic Education Foundation logo