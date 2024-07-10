Tips For Caring For a Senior Dog

Blessed with a senior dog in your household? Just like humans, our canine companions need a little extra care as they age to keep them happy and healthy. Here are some tips to help pets thrive in their golden years:

1. Proper exercise

While senior dogs naturally become less active and less able to go for long jogs or strenuous mountain hikes, they still need regular exercise to maintain strength and muscle tone. Moderation is key, however. The American Veterinary Medical Association recommends a shift towards gentler activities like slower strolls, low-impact swimming, or gentle games of fetch and hide-and-seek.

2. Veterinary care increase

Senior pets need to see a veterinarian twice a year or more, so that signs of illness or other problems can be found and treated early before they become bigger problems. Exams may include dental care, bloodwork, and specific checks for signs of aging-related diseases.

3. Diet adjustment

As our senior dogs age, their dietary needs change as well. Pet owners should look for foods that are more easily digested, provide different energy levels and ingredients, and contain anti-aging nutrients. Not sure what to get? Talk to your veterinarian about the best nutrition options for your furry friend.

4. Environment changes

Senior pets may need some changes in their lifestyle. For example, it may be a good idea to provide older dogs with a new sleeping area on the main floor to avoid navigating stairs.

Additionally, senior dogs with joint issues may benefit from an orthopedic bed or one made of memory foam to offer greater comfort and support.

Older dogs can also be more sensitive to temperature extremes. To that end, make sure your furry friend has access to areas that have comfortable temperatures.

