Understanding Sewer Rodding: A Solution for Sewer Issues

Sewer rodding is a maintenance technique employed by plumbing professionals to tackle and resolve blockages within sewer lines. This method utilizes a flexible steel rod capable of navigating the twists and turns of the sewer system to dislodge debris and clear obstructions. Over time, sewer lines can become clogged with various materials, such as tree roots, grease buildup, and other debris, leading to significant blockages.

When a blockage occurs, it can cause slow draining, backups, and even sewage overflows, which are not only inconvenient, but also pose health risks. Sewer rodding helps to alleviate these issues by breaking up the clog and restoring proper flow through the sewer line. Unlike more invasive techniques, sewer rodding allows for targeted intervention, preventing the need for extensive and disruptive excavation.

Once the blockage is pinpointed using a camera inspection, a flexible rod is inserted into the sewer line through an access point, known as a cleanout. The rod is equipped with various attachments, such as blades or augers, designed to tackle specific types of obstructions.

As the rod is advanced through the pipe, these attachments break up tree roots, scrape away grease, and push out debris. The process is repeated and adjusted as needed until the blockage is cleared, and the camera is used again to confirm that the sewer line is free of obstructions.

Regular sewer rodding is an effective preventive measure to keep sewer lines clear and functional. By keeping the sewer system free of obstructions, homeowners can avoid the expensive and unpleasant repercussions of severe blockages.

