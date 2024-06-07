June is National Foster a Pet Month: Benefits Of Opening Your Home To A Furry Friend

Do you want to experience the joy of having a pet in your household without committing to the adoption process? Fostering a dog or cat can be a great way to do just that. And there’s no time like the present, as June is National Foster a Pet Month. Here are just a few benefits of fostering:

1. You can provide a safe environment. When you foster, you are providing a safe and healthy environment for animals who need to heal, grow, or get some extra TLC while looking for their forever home, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

2. You save two lives at once. Fostering animals creates more space and resources in shelters or rescue facilities for other homeless animals in need.

3. You expand an animal’s adoption network. Fostered pets benefit greatly from exposure to their caregiver’s friends and family, and their caregiver can offer trusted assessments of the pet’s personality and needs. Additionally, animals in foster care have an increased chance of getting adopted because they are better socialized, know basic manners, and are more accustomed to living in a family environment.

4. You get to test the waters. Fostering is a great way to experience pet care before committing to adoption. And while you’re doing it, you will be rewarded by your new furry roommate with unconditional love and companionship. Another perk? Shelters and rescue organizations often reimburse foster families for expenses they incur during the fostering process; some provide families with all the resources they will need, including food, bedding, and a crate.

Are you looking for a way to make a difference in your community this month? Participate in National Foster a Pet Month by reaching out to your local animal shelter or rescue organization.

For more information, please contact:

All Creatures Great & Small : 1225 Warren Avenue : Downers Grove, IL 60515 : 630.852.0910 : https://www.downersgrovevet.com/

All Creatures Great and Small logo