Tips To Keep Your Furry Friend Cool and Happy This Summer

Did you know that June 4-10 is Pet Appreciation Week? If you have a four-legged friend in your household, it’s the perfect time to shower them with extra attention, yummy treats, and fun activities.

Planning some outdoor fun for your pup? Remember that summer heat can be dangerous for pets, as most dogs are built to conserve rather than dissipate heat, according to the American Kennel Club. Here are some tips from the AKC to keep your dog cool during the hot months:

1. Make sure fresh water is accessible. Dogs can quickly become dehydrated when more fluids leave the body than it takes in. Make sure your pet has easy access to cool, fresh water.

2. Adjust walks. Avoid exercising your dog strenuously on extremely hot days. Take walks in the early mornings or evenings, when the sun’s heat is less intense. Consider walking on a shaded trail or visit a dog park to avoid your pup’s delicate paw pads getting burned on hot pavement.

3. Keep it cool. Make sure on hot days to give furry friends a shady spot to hang out, or keep them inside in the air conditioning. Consider filling a child-size wading pool with fresh water for your dog to cool off in.

4. Don’t leave your dog in a closed vehicle. The inside of a vehicle parked in 70 degree Fahrenheit weather can reach 100 degrees in just 20 minutes, which can put your dog at risk of heatstroke. On very hot days, temperatures inside parked cars can climb to 140 degrees in less than one hour.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, studies show that cracking a window changes these figures very little; a parked car with the windows cracked heats up at almost the same rate as a car with the windows rolled up, putting pets in serious danger.

For more information, or to schedule boarding or grooming for your pup, please contact:

Cedar Lane Kennels: 6901 Dunham Road : Downers Grove, IL 60516 : 630.969.1198 : https://www.cedarlanekennelsinc.com/

