Springtime Plumbing: Follow This Maintenance Checklist

As winter’s frost melts away and spring’s first buds appear, homeowners need to turn their attention to essential seasonal maintenance tasks. Plumbing checks are crucial to ensure that your home’s water systems are functioning optimally and avoid potential issues arising from the colder months.

Inspect Pipes for Leaks: Begin your spring plumbing maintenance by checking all visible pipes in your home, including those under sinks and in the basement, for any signs of leaks. Look for wet spots, rust, or white lime deposits indicating a slow leak.

Applying epoxy putty or a pipe patch kit for leaky pipes can be a temporary fix. However, consider replacing the damaged section of the pipe or consulting a professional plumber for long-term solutions.

Test Your Sump Pump: Spring often brings heavy rains that can test the limits of your home’s sump pump. Pour several gallons of water into the sump pit to ensure it’s working. The pump should activate, remove the water, and switch off automatically.

If your sump pump is not working properly, check the power source and ensure it is plugged in. Clean the sump pit of any debris obstructing the pump’s float mechanism. If issues persist, it may be time to replace the pump.

Check for Faucet Drips: Inspect indoor and outdoor faucets for drips or leaks. Even a slow drip can waste significant water over time, so make necessary repairs to conserve water and reduce your water bill.

To address faucet drips, first identify the type of faucet to determine the repair process. Compression faucets often need a replaced washer, while cartridges, ceramic disks, and ball-type faucets usually require an O-ring or cartridge replacement.

Regular maintenance extends the lifespan of your plumbing, reducing water usage and energy costs. Call Jay’s Plumbing at 877-977-8989 for plumbing maintenance or if you encounter issues that require professional attention.

Jay’s Plumbing: 24/7 Plumbing Sewer & Water

Flood Control Specialist

Glen Ellyn, IL

https://247plumbinginc.com/

Done Rite Plumbing Sponsored logo