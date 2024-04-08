What Can You Do About Shoulder Pain?

Shoulder pain can significantly hinder daily life, affecting everything from your ability to perform basic tasks to your overall comfort and well-being. Fortunately, several strategies and treatments can help alleviate shoulder pain, improve mobility, and enhance your quality of life.

The first step toward addressing shoulder pain is understanding its underlying causes. Shoulder discomfort often arises from overuse or repetitive motions in athletes or individuals with physically demanding jobs. Injuries from falls, impacts, or underlying conditions such as arthritis can result in both acute and chronic pain. Rotator cuff tears can cause significant pain and restrict movement, while issues like bursitis, tendonitis, and shoulder inflammation are common problems.

At Be Fit Physical Therapy & Pilates, our emphasis lies in non-surgical treatment solutions crafted to target the underlying origins of shoulder discomfort. We provide a route to recovery that minimizes the risk of future injuries and eliminates the need for invasive procedures. Our tailored approach includes physical therapy to strengthen the shoulder muscles, improve flexibility, and restore range of motion.

We also offer the Be Stretched Mobility Lab. This innovative program is a specialized service that provides assisted stretching services. This lab utilizes a combination of hands-on and assisted stretching techniques to target specific body areas, including the shoulders. The Be Stretched Mobility Lab enhances shoulder flexibility and mobility, reducing pain and promoting healing.

Stretching exercises, particularly those focused on the shoulder, work to increase blood flow to the muscles and tendons, reducing stiffness and improving overall joint health. This enhanced flexibility leads to a greater range of motion, allowing for smoother and less restricted movement.

Don’t let shoulder pain limit your life any longer. Schedule your appointment with Be Fit Physical Therapy & Pilates and take the first step towards a pain-free, active lifestyle.

