Chicago Fed Bank President Keynotes on Economic Outlook

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President and CEO Austin D. Goolsbee will deliver the Keynote Address before a “Sold Out” crowd of some 260 businesspeople at the 22nd Annual Multi-Chamber Economic Outlook Luncheon Networking and Business Expo at the Hilton Oak Brook Hills Resort and Conference Center in Oak Brook on April 4.

The 20-chamber event is co-hosted by the Westmont Chamber of Commerce and ECCI, which first teamed up back in 2003. Participating chambers are Bartlett, Batavia, Bloomingdale, Bolingbrook, Chamber 630 (Downers Grove and Woodridge), Darien, Geneva, Glen Ellyn, Greater Oak Brook, Hinsdale, Lisle, Lombard, Roselle, Villa Park, West Suburban, Western DuPage, Wheaton and Willowbrook/Burr Ridge.

The Expo will feature 32 exhibitors from across Chicago’s western suburbs, including five Elmhurst Chamber members.

In his leadership role, Goolsbee serves on the Federal Open Market Committee—the Federal Reserve System’s monetary policymaking body—and oversees the Chicago Fed, which conducts research and monitors local economic conditions in support of the formulation of monetary policy, supervises and regulates banking organizations, and provides financial services to banks and similar institutions, as well as to the United States government.

Prior to becoming Chicago Fed President at the start of 2023, Goolsbee served as the Robert P. Gwinn Professor of Economics at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, where he first joined the faculty in 1995.

Current Northern Trust Corporation Chief Economist Carl Tannenbaum, then a Westmont resident, delivered the first six Keynote Addresses, with representatives of the Chicago Fed serving as presenters for the past 15 years.

William A. Strauss, now retired as Senior Economist and Economic Advisor in the Economic Research Department, presented from 2009-20, followed by Anna Paulson, Executive Vice President and Director of Research, from 2021-22 and then Leslie McGranahan, Vice President and Director of Regional Research in 2023.

For more information, please contact:

Elmhurst Chamber of Commerce : 300A W Lake St. : Suite 201 : Elmhurst, IL 60126 : 630-834-6060 : elmhurstchamber.org

Elmhurst Chamber of Commerce logo