Guinea Pigs 101: 5 Things You Should Know

Are you looking to add to your family with a smaller pet? A guinea pig can be a great low-maintenance companion to welcome into your home. Before adopting one of these sweet creatures, however, here are five things to know:

1. Temperament

According to the Humane Society of the United States, guinea pigs are gentle and personable.

They need time out of their cage for at least an hour each day to stretch their legs, sniff out new sights and smells to keep their body and mind happy, or enjoy a cozy lap session. Young children should be closely monitored when handling a guinea pig.

2. Size

When full-grown, guinea pigs weigh around 1-2 pounds and are 8-10 inches long. Male guinea pigs tend to be slightly larger than female guinea pigs.

3. Lifespan

Guinea pigs live an average of five to eight years.

4. Diet and medical needs

Guinea pigs require unlimited amounts of fresh green grass hay (Timothy hay is a good choice).

While guinea pigs do not require routine vaccinations, an annual exam and parasite check are recommended, according to the Humane Society. Additionally, it is recommended that you find a veterinarian who is experienced in treating guinea pigs, and is familiar with medical conditions such as Vitamin C deficiency (scurvy), overgrown teeth, colds and pneumonia, bladder stones, infections, and parasites.

5. Grooming

Guinea pigs need to be groomed regularly. While shorthaired breeds can be maintained with a once-a-week brushing, longhaired breeds require daily grooming. They also need their nails trimmed regularly. Additionally, your furry friend’s cage should be cleaned thoroughly every week and spot-cleaned every few days.

For those seeking a moderately active pet with a distinct personality, guinea pigs can offer a rewarding experience.

