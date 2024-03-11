Your Landscaping Service: Quality Check

A recent trend in the landscaping industry is the uptick in mergers and acquisitions, with larger corporate entities taking over local, owner-operated companies. Customers need to be aware of the potential for diminished quality from these corporate-owned companies that, unknowingly to the public, keep the name of the local company they’ve absorbed while that original owner is nowhere to be found.

This business model often leads to a one-size-fits-all approach, potentially excluding client preferences and losing the personal touch that locally owned and operated landscaping companies are known for. Corporate-owned landscaping companies also typically have communication gaps and chain of command issues. This can lead to shoddy maintenance and lackluster projects.

Additionally, employees working for corporate-owned landscaping companies tend to not feel as personally connected to their work, which can be reflected in the overall quality of their service.

In contrast, owner-operated Lupfer Landscaping, which has been serving the western suburbs of Chicago for more than 30 years, builds long-lasting relationships with its clients. Clients work directly with the owner, Tom Lupfer. This direct communication with clients ensures a collaborative approach that results in much higher customer satisfaction and a beautiful, high quality outdoor space.

“My roots in the community go deep. I was born and raised here and have worked in this area my entire life. It’s my name on the truck, and I’m the person my customers work with. That’s what makes us different from the rest.” — Tom Lupfer, Owner & President, Lupfer Landscaping

The passion and personal investment of the Lupfer Landscaping team plays a significant role in the quality of the work. Having a personal stake in the success of their projects drives Tom and his employees to achieve excellence. With their personalized service, direct communication, meticulous quality control, and passionate team, Lupfer Landscaping delivers superior quality that reflects the unique desires and needs of their clients.

