Three Tips to Prepare Your Pet for First-Time Boarding

Are you boarding your pet for the first time and aren’t sure what to expect? While it is hard to leave furry friends behind when going on vacation, a reputable facility can make the home-away-from-home experience as stress-free as possible. Here are three tips for finding the right one for your pet:

1. Do your research. The American Kennel Club recommends contacting the facility well in advance of your trip to schedule a visit for you and your pet. During the visit, watch how the staff interacts with your furry friend and ask lots of questions about the services offered. Cedar Lane Kennels, located in Downers Grove, offers spacious indoor and covered outdoor runs, comfortable bedding, and one-on-one play times. In addition, because each pet is different, Cedar Lane Kennels staff members adjust their body language, voice, and stature to enable your four-legged friend to relax around them.

2. Give your pet a trial run. If your pet is prone to separation anxiety or is easily stressed in new situations, consider a morning trial boarding. On the day of the stay, pet owners should plan to drop their pet off at the boarding facility in the morning so they can have time to adjust to the new environment.

3. Ask about health requirements/emergency plans. A reputable boarding facility will require pets to be current on their vaccinations, such as Rabies, Distemper, and Bordetella, to minimize the risk of illness. Check with the facility about health requirements, and make sure they have a detailed emergency plan in place.

At Cedar Lane Kennels, you can rest assured your furry companion is in good hands. Contact us today to inquire about availability and rates, or to book your pet’s stay.

Cedar Lane Kennels: 6901 Dunham Road : Downers Grove, IL 60516 : 630.969.1198 : https://www.cedarlanekennelsinc.com/

Cedar Lane Kennels Logo