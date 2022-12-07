Winter paws safety tips for pet owners

Winter’s dry, chilly air and exposure to snow and ice can wreak havoc on your furry friends’ paws. Additionally, harsh chemical de-icers and rock salt can lead to irritation or even chemical burns on paw pads and cause gastrointestinal issues if pets lick their paws clean after walking outside. Here are some tips for making sure your dog’s paws are winter-ready:

1. Have a towel ready

When coming in from the cold, immediately towel dry your pets’ feet to remove any chemicals or ice balls that may have accumulated between the toes. Clipping the hair between your furry friend’s toes can help reduce the chance of this happening, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association. Also, use the towel to wipe off your pet’s feet and stomach to remove ice, salt and chemicals.

2. Keep an eye on the temperature

If it’s too cold for you outside, it’s probably too cold for your pets, especially the parts of their bodies that do not have protective fur to keep warm. Instead, the AVMA recommends indoor activities to ensure furry friends are still getting adequate exercise.

If you go for walks, the AVMA said to be aware of your pet’s tolerance for cold weather, and adjust accordingly. Short-haired pets feel the cold faster because they have less protection, while pets with shorter legs can get easily chilled because their bellies and bodies are more likely to come into contact with snow-covered ground.

3. Send in the reinforcements

Protect your pets even further with some extra reinforcements. Properly fitting booties, for instance, can offer full coverage and warmth. Applying paw balm before heading outside can also help minimize dry skin and damage from salt. Following the walk, the AVMA recommends pet owners carefully inspect paws for any signs of injury or damage, and have them checked out by a veterinarian to prevent the problem from becoming more severe.

