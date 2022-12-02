Stay Active and Mobile During Winter

Socializing and enjoying time with family and friends are great ways to stay active and mobile. A change of scenery can revive our energy levels and give us a sense of purpose.

Bundle up: get some fresh air and exercise

The cold weather can tempt you to spend all your time indoors. However, there are plenty of reasons to bundle up and get fresh air and exercise outside.

It can help to:

Improve your mood and sense of well-being



Increase your energy levels



Protect you from a variety of chronic diseases



It doesn’t have to be time-consuming or complicated - even a brief walk around the block can have benefits. Just a few minutes of moderate exercise can help to increase your heart rate and get your blood flowing. And the fresh air can do wonders for your mental well-being.

Stretch every day: keep your muscles loose and flexible

A stretching routine is important for keeping your muscles loose and flexible. When you stretch, you improve your range of motion and reduce your risk of injury. It’s also a great way to relieve muscle tension and improve circulation. Just set aside a few minutes each day to concentrate on your breath and hold each stretch for 20-30 seconds.

Take breaks often: rest your body and mind

Taking breaks allows you to return to tasks with fresh energy and a clear head. Finding an activity that relaxes you and makes you feel refreshed is essential. Taking breaks can help you be more efficient and improve your mental and physical health.

Don’t get stuck in a rut during the winter. Taking care of yourself is essential to staying healthy this winter.

If you’re struggling with pain, reduced mobility, or low strength and endurance, call us at 630-964-4008 to find out how we can help!

Be Fit Physical Therapy & Pilates, LTD

4934 Main St.

Downers Grove, IL 60515

www.befitpt.com