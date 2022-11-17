Morton College to Host 3rd Annual Community Meal Drive-Up on November 19th!

With the holidays approaching, it’s important to remember that not everyone has consistent access to healthy food items. At Morton College in Cicero, preparations are underway for its 3rd Annual Community Meal Drive-up event, a day of service in collaboration with the Greater Chicago Food Depository to provide meals to the community to help support their holiday dinner plans.

“This year’s Community Meal Drive-Up event will take place on Saturday, November 19th at 11:00 a.m.,” said Blanca Jara, Vice President of Institutional Advancement for Morton College. “This drive-up food drive allows participants to pick up food without getting out of their car. We line up the cars in our campus parking lot, and we organize it on a first-come, first-served basis. The event is from 11:00 a.m. until about 1:00 p.m., or while supplies last; we do eventually run out of the boxes of food every year. Many community members arrive early to go through the intake process to ensure they receive a box of food.”

According to Jara, each box of food usually includes a choice of turkey, chicken, or ham; fresh potatoes; canned mixed fruit; applesauce; corn; green beans; sweet potatoes; and stuffing mix. “We’ve had people walk over to pick up food, but we really encourage everyone to not do that since there are so many vehicles entering, lining up, and leaving campus,” she added. “Safety is our highest priority.”

This full-service event supports the college community district residents, along with Morton College students, faculty, and staff. “The feedback we’ve received from prior year events has been really encouraging,” said Jara. “The community is full of gratitude for the support we provide them. Due to the overwhelming response we’ve received, we will also have a food drive in December, with the date to be announced soon.”

For more information, please contact:

Morton College

3801 S. Central Avenue

Cicero, IL 60804

708-656-8000

www.morton.edu