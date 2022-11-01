Feast with Fido: pet-friendly Thanksgiving tips

The season of giving is upon us. But when it comes to the Thanksgiving feast, not every morsel should be shared with the tail-wagging members in your household. Here are some tips on Thanksgiving foods you can safely share with pets and others to avoid:

1. Turkey

According to the American Kennel Club, sharing unseasoned turkey meat is fine but not bones or skin. The latter is often prepared with butter, salt, spices or other fatty ingredients which could lead to an upset stomach or other digestive issues. Cooked poultry bones can easily break and splinter, which can create a choking hazard for your pet or puncture the gastrointestinal tract.

2. Potatoes

Mashed potatoes are often a Thanksgiving staple but when it comes to your furry friends, cooked spuds, not raw, are safest in moderation. Additionally, they should be free of butter, sour cream, salt or pepper.

3. Stuffing

Pet owners should avoid giving this seasoned side dish to their four-legged friends, as it often contains onions, chives or garlic, which can be toxic to pets.

4. Pumpkin

Pumpkin is a good, natural source of nutrients and fiber. But when it comes to pets, plain canned pumpkin is the healthiest option, according to the AKC. To that end, make sure to read the label as canned pumpkin containing any added salt, spices, sugar or other additives can irritate your furry friend’s stomach.

5. Dessert

Chocolate and the artificial sweetener Xylitol are toxic to animals, so make sure to keep any dessert containing these ingredients out of reach. That doesn’t mean your furry friends can’t indulge their sweet tooth. The AKC recommends something healthy, such as frozen yogurt or apple slices. Just make sure the core and seeds are removed from the fruit.

All Creatures Great & Small : 1225 Warren Avenue : Downers Grove, IL 60515 : 630.852.0910 : https://www.downersgrovevet.com/