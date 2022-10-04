Three things to know when starting an aquarium

Looking to add a pet fish to your household but you don’t know where to begin? Here are three things to know when setting up a home aquarium:

1. Do your research

Fish come in all shapes, sizes, and colors. The American Veterinary Medical Foundation recommends researching the fish you plan to purchase before setting up the tank so you know what the ideal water temperature should be and how many gallons of water will be needed. And make sure the tank you get will offer room for your fish to grow. Consider asking an expert at the pet store or a veterinarian for advice on creating a comfortable aquarium environment.

2. Find a proper location

Make sure your tank is in a low-traffic area to prevent it from getting bumped into or knocked over. Additionally, placing the tank too close to a heating or cooling vent can affect the tank’s temperature. Experts recommend placing the tank in a location which offers enough space on both sides to easily perform everyday tasks such as feeding your fish, turning on aquarium lights, trimming plants, and carrying out a water change. Also make sure you can easily reach the back of the tank. Ensure the tank is not situated in direct sunlight, which can cause the water to overheat, or lead to excessive algae growth.

3. Keep it clean

The health of a fish is directly related to the health of its watery environment, according to the American Veterinary Medical Foundation. To that end, make sure you have the proper filter to remove waste products for your tank’s type and size, and check the filter periodically to ensure it is operating correctly. Using test kits can help maintain your tank’s water quality.

All Creatures Great & Small : 1225 Warren Avenue : Downers Grove, IL 60515 : 630.852.0910 : https://www.downersgrovevet.com/