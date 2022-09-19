Morton College Offers Terrific Certificate Programs!

A certificate program is a concise educational program that can be taken independently or in conjunction with a degree from a college or university. Certificate programs lead to industry-recognized credentials that look great on a resume and offer students the skills needed to succeed in the workplace.

“Morton College offers certificate programs that are open to all types of students,” explained Michael Rose, Associate Dean for Strategic Initiatives, Adult and CTE for Morton College. “Many classes are in the evening, so they’re great for working adults. Some certificates are optimal for students coming straight from high school who are looking to enter the workforce quickly. Certificates are also good for adults who want to re-skill, up-skill, or change careers.”

Morton College offers over 30 certificate programs, including Computer Aided Design, Automotive Technology, Welding, Accounting, and Information Technology. “Many certificates are 16 college credits or less, and can be completed in one or two semesters,” added Rose. “Our most popular certificate programs include Certified Nursing Assistant, Automotive Maintenance, Business, and Computer Aided Design; our students have had great success finding jobs in these fields.”

Several new certificates are being offered this year, including Paralegal, Cannabis Dispensary Technician, and additional Welding certificates. “In the future, we’ll offer a Paramedic program and a Culinary Arts program, two industries that are in high demand,” said Rose. “For information, visit www.morton.edu and go to the programs page, or reach out to a student success coach. Make an appointment by calling 708-656-8000, ext.2250. Students can also meet with a Career Services Coordinator to discuss options.”

Certificate programs offer a great way to get a jump on a new career or to advance in your current career. Morton College is committed to responding to labor market demands, ensuring that the programs offered help students find high-wage jobs in high-demand industries.

For more information, please contact:

Morton College

3801 S. Central Avenue

Cicero, IL 60804

708-656-8000

www.morton.edu