Back to school: separation anxiety and new pups

The new school year is now upon us. If the summer season entailed getting a new furry friend for your household, your pet may be experiencing some separation anxiety from their companions who are now back in the classroom. Here is what you need to know about the condition:

1. What it is

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, separation anxiety is triggered when pets are separated from their “people,” causing them to become agitated, anxious or depressed.

2. Common symptoms

Symptoms of separation anxiety can include chewing on shoes or furniture, digging, drooling, pacing, persistent barking or howling, indoor “accidents” even though they are housebroken, and trying to run away from the house, according to the ASPCA. Unfortunately, these behaviors can result in self-injury, such as broken teeth, cut and scraped paws and damaged nails, according to the ASPCA.

3. What to do

When it comes to house-soiling problems, make sure to first rule out any medical problems. A number of issues, including urinary tract infections, hormones, and diabetes, can lead to urinary incontinence in dogs.

If boredom is to blame, make sure your pet is given enough mental stimulation before he or she is left alone. This can include aerobic activity, interactive puzzles, going on daily walks or outings, and playing games such as fetch or tug-of-war.

Dogs often prefer a den-like environment where they can retreat from stressful situations. To that end, a crate that is introduced properly can be a helpful tool in helping ease your pet’s separation anxiety.

For furry friends with moderate or severe cases of separation anxiety, medication can be helpful. Pet owners should first consult with their veterinarians before dispensing any medications or supplements.

Contacting a certified professional dog trainer for assistance in more severe cases can also be helpful.