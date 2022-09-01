Three things to know about buying a rescue pet

You’ve likely heard the slogan ‘adopt, don’t shop,’ but what does it mean exactly? The national campaign launched to raise awareness about the rising number of homeless dogs and cats and encourage prospective owners to rescue them instead of buying from the store. Here are three things to know about adopting a furry friend from a shelter:

1. Get one, save two

Millions of adoptable dogs and cats are euthanized annually because animal shelters across the country are overcrowded, according to The Humane Society of the United States. By choosing adoption, you are making him or her part of your family, while also opening up shelter space for another animal who is in need. Additionally, adopting a pet from an animal shelter often means you are helping a non-profit organization continue its mission.

2. Your pet could already be housebroken

Unfortunately, many shelter pets end up there due to a change in circumstances, such as a move or divorce, and not because of something they did wrong. To that end, some of these pets were housetrained and used to living with families, which could make the transition to your home easier. It is still a good idea, however, to assume new pets are not house trained in case they need time to brush up on the basics post-shelter life.

3. Rescuing can save you money

Adopting a cat or dog from a rescue or animal shelter often means your pet could already be vaccinated, spayed or neutered, and sometimes even micro-chipped, according to The Humane Society. This can save you some of the upfront costs of bringing a furry friend into your household. Adopting from a rescue is also often cheaper than purchasing from a store or a breeder.

