Morton College Hosts "Backpack Giveback" Event on Saturday, August 6!

On Saturday, August 6, 2022, Morton College and West40 will join forces to host the “Backpack Giveback” event for students and their families who reside in District 527.

“This terrific Backpack Giveback Resource Fair will provide children with a free backpack that is filled with school-ready supplies,” explained Blanca Jara, Vice President of Institutional Advancement for Morton College. “Each backpack will contain basic school supplies, such as notebooks, crayons, pencils, and a ruler, to help prepare students for the upcoming school year. This event is a way for Morton College and West40 to give back to the community and to support student success.”

This special Resource Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Morton College, located at 3801 S. Central Ave., in Cicero. Attendees should report to Building E, the Vais Gymnasium, or the Courtyard area.

Morton College is a highly respected community college with the following mission: to enhance the quality of life of our diverse community through exemplary teaching and learning opportunities, community service, and life-long learning. The Backpack Giveback event is a wonderful example of how Morton College takes a leadership role in community service.

West40 is an Intermediate Service Center that helps at-risk youth in 38 school districts and 3 co-ops in West Cook County. It offers a wide variety of services, including Advocacy School, Remote School, and Safe School programs. It also provides online professional training and networking, and makes over 50,000 contacts with students each year.

“In addition to receiving a free backpack, students and their families from the District 527 college community will have a chance to learn about different organizations, services, and resources that are available to them,” added Jara. “There is a limit of one backpack per child, per family.”

For more information about Morton College’s Backpack Giveback Resource Fair, please contact:

Morton College

3801 S. Central Avenue

Cicero, IL 60804

708-656-8000

www.morton.edu