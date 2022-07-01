Multi-Chamber Partnerships Broaden Business Reach

For more than two decades, the Elmhurst Chamber of Commerce and Industry has participated as an active and integral member of the West Suburban Chamber of Commerce Executives (WSCCE) peer group serving DuPage County and several neighboring counties.

The WSCCE provides chamber leaders with a proven platform for partnering on mutually-beneficial networking event and educational programming, for enhancing professional development staff-wide, and for sharing “best practices” for the enrichment of each member.

The majority of WSCCE members and their chambers are actively involved in the United States Chamber of Commerce, Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE), Illinois Chamber of Commerce and Illinois Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (IACCE).

ECCI and fellow WSCCE members will join chambers from around the globe at the 2022 ACCE Annual Convention at the JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis, Indiana, from July 26-29, as hosted by the Indy Chamber, ACCE’s 2021 Chamber of the Year for its Accelerate Indy strategy to advance the Indy Region as the top market in the Midwest.

In May, WSCCE members, ECCI among them, joined more than 40 chambers from across the state at the IACCE’s inaugural Leadership Summit in Bloomington to discuss how to incorporate Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives within their organizations and communities.

ECCI and the GOA co-hosted a June 23 Business After Hours at McGrath Lexus in Westmont, while ECCI’s July 21 BAHs at Innovation DuPage will include Chamber 630 (Downers Grove and Woodridge), Bolingbrook Area Chamber of Commerce and others.

In conjunction with Chamber of Commerce Week in Illinois last September, the WSCCE debuted “Join Your Chamber Now,” a 40-second promotional video produced in partnership with Glen Ellyn-based Innovation DuPage, a not-for-profit venture that unites start-up founders and small business owners with the people, resources and programs to help them grow.