Three things to know before adopting a cat

Are you looking to add a furry friend to your family? If you’re thinking about adopting a cat or kitten, here are three things to consider:

1. It’s a long-term commitment

The average lifespan for indoor cats is 13 to 17 years, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. To that end, make sure you can commit to a pet for a long time.

2. Adjusting to a new space can take time

While it may be tempting to let your cat loose in the house to explore, a new and unfamiliar space can be overwhelming, according to the ASPCA. To help pets get settled in, owners should first allow them to adjust to one room—their “home base”—which should include their favorite toys, treats, water and food bowls, and a litter box. Once your pet seems comfortable, gradually introduce him or her to other rooms in the house. Pet owners may also need to cat-proof their homes. Certain houseplants, for instance, can be poisonous to cats so they should be put in a room where your feline doesn’t have access to them. Additionally, check to ensure your windows are secure and screens are latched tightly to prevent your cat from falling out of the window or escaping.

3. Health needs to be a priority

Often, cats who are adopted from shelters are up-to-date on their vaccines and have been spayed or neutered. It is still important, however, to schedule a wellness exam soon after adoption. During the appointment, the veterinarian can provide your new pet with any needed preventative medications, do bloodwork to help detect any health problems before they become worse, and thoroughly inspect your pet’s teeth, gums, and oral cavity.

