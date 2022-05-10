Morton College Celebrates Commencement for the Class of 2022!

A college commencement is a very special occasion for graduating students, their family and friends, and even for the school’s faculty and staff. The ceremony acknowledges that each student has met the requirements to receive the degree or certificate that he or she has worked so hard to earn. Earning a degree or certificate is a turning point in a student’s life, as they now have the knowledge, skills, and support to discover what their life’s work will entail. At Morton College in Cicero, the Class of 2022 will celebrate commencement during the third weekend of May.

“Traditional in-person commencement ceremonies will be held Friday, May 20th at 6 p.m. for graduates receiving Associate in Arts, Associate in Science, and Associate in Liberal Studies degrees,” explained Blanca Jara, Vice President of Institutional Advancement for Morton College. “On Saturday, May 21st at 10 a.m., a ceremony will be held for graduates receiving Associate in Applied Science degrees and certificates. Also on Saturday, at 1 p.m., the Health Science Pinning ceremony will take place. All our ceremonies will be live-streamed on Morton College’s social media pages.”

According to Jara, there will be approximately 450 students graduating. “We’re excited to present Judge Jesse Reyes, 1st District Appellate Court Justice, as our commencement speaker,” she said. “We will also, during the ceremony, deliver the Robert M. Hale Award for Academic Excellence.”

Graduation ceremonies at Morton College are special because they are hosted on campus and because the school does a terrific job celebrating the students’ achievements. “We want to make sure each student enjoys their full experience at Morton College,” said Jara. “That includes celebrating their achievements during commencement.”

Graduates will have a limited number of tickets so that family members or friends are able to attend.

For more information about Morton College’s commencement ceremonies in May for the Class of 2022, please contact:

Morton College

3801 S. Central Avenue

Cicero, IL 60804

708-656-8000

www.morton.edu